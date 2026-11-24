LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The 38th Miss Asia International Pageant Global Finals, the 2nd Little Miss Asia International Pageant, and the 8th Los Angeles Asian Film Festival Golden Diamond Awards Ceremony will take center stage on December 20, 2026, at the prestigious Pacific Palms Resort in the Los Angeles area. Celebrity judges, international entertainment personalities, high-profile community leaders and emerging talent will unite for an extraordinary celebration of leadership, film and cultural excellence.

More than a celebration of beauty and entertainment, this highly anticipated international event represents a powerful commitment to Asian women's empowerment, youth leadership, community service, cultural diversity and meaningful social impact.

The celebration will feature a glamorous red carpet, Asian film forum, film awards presentation, global pageant finals, fashion presentations and an elegant gala dinner.

A Distinguished International Team of Judges, Advisors and Organizers

This year's celebration is supported by an accomplished group of individuals whose leadership, professional achievements and dedication to the arts and community reflect the event's international spirit.

Leading the production are Executive Producers Kerry Yu and Julie Ping Shen. Yu's event production and partnership development efforts complement Shen's international fashion, business and pageant experience. Together, they are committed to creating a professional international platform that celebrates not only beauty and talent but also purpose, leadership, cultural identity and service to society.

Kerry Yu, CEO of Oceana Blue Production LLC, was among China's first generation of fashion models. She served as executive producer of Miss Universe Canada in 2023–2024 and is an advisor to Miss USA, founder of China US Fashion Week, director of the IMTA Model Competition, and author of Powerful Female Immigrants Who Inspire Greatness. She produced the AI film Whisper Behind the Gate, a winner at the inaugural Silicon Valley AI Film Festival.

Julie Ping Shen, Asia-Pacific Exclusive Representative of New York Fashion Week · Powered by Art Hearts Fashion and CEO of DJM3 Art Education Group, joins the judging panel with experience directing fashion shows and judging pageants in China and the United States.

Christina Fulton, American actress, founder and CEO of Immortal Beauty Inc., executive film producer, talk show host, writer, documentarian, philanthropist and distinguished fitness, wellness and motivational coach, has appeared in more than 16 feature films, including Oliver Stone's The Doors and Brian De Palma's Snake Eyes. Fulton is a member of the Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola family through her son, Weston Coppola Cage. Her media and production credits include Playing It Forward, The Shine Show and the micro-drama vertical series A.M.B.E.R. Returning for her third year as Lead Judge of Miss Asia International, Fulton brings decades of professional experience and longstanding commitment to women's empowerment, mental health awareness and social impact.

Joining the distinguished judging panel is Archie Kao (高圣远), internationally recognized actor and producer, known for his appearances in Chicago P.D., CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and Power Rangers Lost Galaxy. His participation highlights the connection between the pageant and the international film and entertainment industries.

Clara Lobel, the first Mrs. Asia International winner, will also serve as a judge, representing the confidence, elegance and leadership celebrated by the organization.

The event is further honored by the participation of Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial, Mr. Jimmy Zhu (朱介眉先生) and Jin Ye (靳烨) as Honorary Advisors. Jin Ye, associated with Miss Universe China, brings additional experience and perspective from the international pageant community. Lynn Chen-Zhang brings expertise in empowering women through financial education.

Robin Brock, Ms. Kansas, along with Sky Liam and Silvia Yang, will serve as Event MCs, bringing her stage presence, enthusiasm and presentation experience to the celebration.

Gary Madatyan returns as a celebrity judge. A Beverly Hills celebrity hairstylist, beauty entrepreneur and former salon CEO, Madatyan's career includes Vogue and America's Got Talent. He has been interviewed by People, Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, bringing his expertise in individual style to the judging panel.

The event is presented by the American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC), organized by Oceana Blue and Julie Shen, and supervised by American Television (AMTV).

Beyond Beauty: Empowering Asian Women to Lead, Inspire and Serve

As Miss Asia International celebrates its 38th year, the organizers are placing renewed emphasis on the true meaning of empowerment.

The vision extends beyond traditional beauty standards to recognize women who demonstrate intelligence, integrity, compassion, leadership, communication skills and a genuine commitment to improving the lives of others.

The international stage provides contestants with an opportunity to express their personal values, share their stories, promote meaningful causes and develop platforms that can positively influence their communities.

The goal is not simply to crown a winner, but to empower women who can become influential voices, inspiring leaders and ambassadors for positive change.

This year, the judging philosophy will place greater emphasis on public speaking, personal messages, social influence, community involvement and the contestants' ability to communicate a meaningful vision.

Special attention will be given to how contestants use their personal platforms to support nonprofit organizations, charitable initiatives, social causes and community development.

Individual talent remains an important part of the celebration, with outstanding performances recognized through separate talent awards. However, talent presentation scores will not be included in the overall competition score.

Additional recognitions will include the Miss Asia International title, the Little Miss Asia International title, People's Choice awards and individual talent awards.

By highlighting these qualities, the organization hopes to encourage a new generation of women to recognize that true beauty is reflected not only in appearance, but also in character, purpose, compassion and the positive difference one makes in the world.

An Unforgettable Journey for Contestants

The 2026 competition will offer contestants an enriched experience designed to encourage personal development, friendship, confidence and cultural exchange.

Before stepping onto the final competition stage, participants will take part in professional training, social gatherings, sightseeing and touring activities, a fun day, a pajama party and other special experiences leading up to the grand finale.

These activities are designed to help contestants develop confidence, strengthen communication skills, build friendships and create meaningful connections with women from different backgrounds.

For younger participants in the 2nd Little Miss Asia International Pageant, the experience will provide opportunities to develop stage confidence, creativity, communication skills and an appreciation for cultural heritage.

The organizers believe the journey itself should be as valuable as the final competition, allowing every participant to gain experiences, friendships and personal growth that extend far beyond the stage.

Celebrating Asian Excellence in Film and Entertainment

Alongside the pageant competitions, the 8th Los Angeles Asian Film Festival Golden Diamond Awards Ceremony will celebrate cinematic creativity, artistic achievement and the contributions of Asian talent to the entertainment industry.

Through film presentations, industry recognition and cultural exchange, the festival seeks to create opportunities for filmmakers, actors, producers and emerging artists while encouraging greater visibility and representation of Asian stories.

The combination of fashion, pageantry, film and cultural performances creates a unique international platform connecting artistic expression with leadership, entrepreneurship and community engagement.

October 18 Press Conference Builds Excitement for the Grand Finals

The official press conference, held on October 18, 2026, at WCETV in the City of Industry, Los Angeles, marked an important milestone in preparations for the international celebration.

More than 40 media outlets and distinguished guests gathered to support the development of Asian talent and promote international cultural and artistic exchange.

The conference opened with an energetic dance performance titled Hello, reflecting the event's theme,“Celebrating the Diversity and Harmony of Asia.”

Hosted by Fang Lei, the press conference featured congratulatory remarks delivered via video by Qin Jiahao, Executive Chairman of the American International Chamber of Commerce and Chairman of the Pageant.

Charles Dong, Chief Executive Planner and representative of the brand owner, formally granted the organizing rights for this year's pageant and Golden Diamond Awards Ceremony to the event organizers.

Executive Producers Kerry Yu and Julie Shen introduced preparations for the upcoming celebration and outlined their vision for developing a meaningful international platform for women, young people, artists and cultural representatives.

Their shared commitment is to combine professional event production, international resources and community engagement to create opportunities that extend beyond a single evening of recognition.

Strong Community and Corporate Support

The success of an international cultural celebration depends not only on the individuals appearing on stage, but also on the generous contributions of organizations, businesses and supporters who believe in its mission.

Immortal Beauty Inc., the luxury Japanese biotechnology skincare company founded by Christina Fulton joins as a skincare sponsor. The Los Angeles Asian Film Festival also joins as a sponsor, supporting cinematic excellence and cultural exchange.

NovaGem is a jewelry sponsor of this year's Miss Asia International Global Finals. Shanghailander Palace, a Shanghai-style restaurant with locations in Hacienda Heights and Arcadia, joins as a restaurant sponsor. The organizers also gratefully acknowledge the contribution of three skincare and haircare products: the Chamomile Soothing & Hydrating Mask, Twelve Herbal Essence Botanical Shampoo and Peptide-Infused Natural Herbal Hair Lotion.

This year's event proudly acknowledges the support of Barnabas Beauty, Zhang Financial, Marilyn Monroe Wine, Kitchen Blockers, MAG World Media and Los Angeles Tributes, along with other valued sponsors and community partners.

Their involvement reflects a shared commitment to supporting cultural exchange, women's empowerment, emerging talent and opportunities for greater community engagement.

The organizers also extend their sincere appreciation to the distinguished judges, honorary advisors, volunteers, production teams, media partners, contestants and their families.

Their dedication and generosity help transform the event into a meaningful celebration of collaboration, achievement and shared cultural pride.

A Brighter Stage, A Greater Purpose

At the heart of the 38th Miss Asia International celebration is a simple yet powerful belief: A brighter stage should create a greater opportunity to make a difference.

The organizers envision Miss Asia International as more than an annual competition. It is a platform where women can discover their voices, embrace their cultural identities, build confidence and develop the courage to lead.

By encouraging contestants to participate in community service, support charitable organizations and advocate for meaningful causes, the organization hopes to strengthen the relationship between personal achievement and social responsibility.

The event also seeks to inspire younger generations to recognize the importance of education, cultural understanding, compassion and service.

As the organization looks toward the future, its mission is to elevate the quality of its international competitions while strengthening the positive influence of its participants and expanding its contribution to society.

Beauty may capture attention, but character, leadership and service create a lasting legacy.

On December 20, 2026, the stage at Pacific Palms Resort will shine with elegance, talent and international celebration. More importantly, it will shine with the stories, aspirations and achievements of individuals committed to making a difference.

The organizers warmly welcome contestants, business leaders, cultural organizations, sponsors, media representatives and distinguished guests to join this extraordinary celebration of Asian excellence.

Together, we celebrate beauty with purpose, leadership with compassion, and a future where Asian women and young people are empowered to shine on the world stage.

EVENT INFORMATION

Event: The 38th Miss Asia International Pageant Global Finals, 2nd Little Miss Asia International Pageant & 8th Los Angeles Asian Film Festival Golden Diamond Awards Ceremony

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2026

Venue: Pacific Palms Resort, 1 Industry Hills Parkway, City of Industry, California 91744

Highlights: Red Carpet Reception, International Pageant Finals, Asian Film Forum, Golden Diamond Awards Presentation, Fashion & Cultural Performances, and Grand Gala Dinner

Presented by: American International Chamber of Commerce (AICC)

Organized by: Oceana Blue and Julie Shen

Executive Producers: Kerry Yu and Julie Shen

Supervised by: American Television (AMTV)

Sponsors and Media Supporters: Immortal Beauty Inc., Los Angeles Asian Film Festival, NovaGem (jewelry sponsor), Shanghailander Palace (restaurant sponsor), Barnabas Beauty, Zhang Financial, Marilyn Monroe Wine, Kitchen Blockers, MAG World Media, Los Angeles Tributes, and additional valued partners.

Event Theme: Celebrating the Diversity and Harmony of Asia

Mission: Empowering Women, Inspiring Youth

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