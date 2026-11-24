MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Global recognition across cancer care, cardiac care and interventions, ophthalmology and orthopaedics Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Milestone reinforces SSMC's contribution toward Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for advanced medical care and patient experience Abu Dhabi, November, 2026: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has been recognised in five out of nine specialties assessed in Newsweek and Statista's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027. The recognition spans breast cancer, cardiac care and interventions, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, and prostate cancer. For patients and families within the UAE, this means treatment benchmarked against leading hospitals worldwide is available in Abu Dhabi, with expert teams, advanced technology and coordinated care in one place, close to home. For international patients this signifies an opportunity to travel to SSMC for compassionate care with the utmost medical excellence. Dr. Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, said:“Being recognised in five of nine specialties in Newsweek and Statista's World's Best Hospitals & Clinics for Medical Tourism 2027 is a testament to the expertise of our teams, our commitment to safety and quality excellence, and our ability to bring that to each patient. Above all, it reinforces our efforts to bring world-class care to patients in the UAE, close to their families and support networks. In just six years since our doors opened, we have grown to 74 medical specialties and subspecialties. This growth contributes to and reinforces Abu Dhabi's growing position as a destination where patients from the UAE and beyond can access advanced, specialised healthcare.” SSMC provides highly specialised services and state-of-the-art facilities through its 312,404-square-metre multi-building medical campus supporting patients and their families through every phase of serious and complex care. As a tertiary and academic medical centre within Abu Dhabi's integrated healthcare ecosystem, SSMC offers patients with serious or complex conditions, whether they live in the UAE or travel to Abu Dhabi for care, a smoother journey, including clear communication, coordinated appointments and continuity with their treating specialists. SSMC's oncology division was also recently ranked second in the UAE in Newsweek's World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2027. That ranking reflects an integrated model of cancer care in which advanced treatment and coordinated teams come together under one roof. Treatment plans are shaped by multidisciplinary tumour boards that bring together medical oncology, surgery, radiation oncology, radiology and pathology. Dedicated care coordinators guide patients from diagnosis through follow-up, and robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgery that supports better patient outcomes is available for a range of cancers. Care extends beyond treatment to psychological support, symptom and pain management, rehabilitation, nutrition, social work and survivorship support. In cardiac care, SSMC is recognised as an international Centre of Excellence for Chest Pain and treats complex heart conditions through advanced interventions. Orthopaedic services include robotic-assisted surgery and specialised treatment for complex joint conditions and orthopaedic cancers, while ophthalmology provides comprehensive medical and surgical eye care for adults and children. SSMC's standing is further supported by its distinction as the first hospital in the UAE to achieve Joint Commission International (JCI) Academic Medical Center accreditation. By combining specialist clinical services with medical education and research, the hospital contributes to the continued development of evidence-backed treatment capabilities in Abu Dhabi. Developed by Newsweek in collaboration with Statista, the ranking highlights hospitals and clinics across 13 medical tourism destination countries. The assessment combines recommendations from medical professionals and medical-tourism facilitators with information on relevant accreditations and certifications, patient experience and public trust, and services. As part of PureHealth, SSMC contributes to the Group's commitment to advancing clinical excellence and expanding access to specialised care across Abu Dhabi and the UAE. Through its integrated healthcare network, PureHealth continues to strengthen clinical capabilities, invest in medical innovation and support the development of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for advanced healthcare, benefiting patients and communities locally and internationally. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City SSMC: Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has more than 610 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 30-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 74 specialties and subspecialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises: SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care