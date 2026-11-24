UAE Registers 17,100 New Trademarks In Eight Months As Business And Brand Activity Expands
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Virtue PR says rising trademark registrations reflect growing business confidence and Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
17,100 new trademarks during the first eight months of 2026, including about 1,700 in August,
providing another indicator of expanding business activity and continued confidence in the
country's consumer and commercial markets. The figures, based on registered trademark data from the UAE Ministry of Economy and
Tourism, come as companies across a wide range of industries introduce new products and
services, establish brands and expand their presence in the country. Virtue PR, a Dubai-based leading PR firm, said the pace of registrations also points to an
increasingly competitive environment in which companies need to differentiate themselves
beyond their products and services. “The growth in trademark registrations tells a broader story about the UAE economy,” said
Firas Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR.“Businesses are continuing to invest in building and protecting
brands here, which is another sign of the confidence companies place in the UAE as a market for
growth. At the same time, more brands mean more competition for attention. A strong product
needs to be supported by a clear reputation, distinctive positioning and communications that
give people a reason to remember and trust the brand.” Trademark activity during 2026 has extended across sectors including real estate and
construction, banking and financial services, fintech, technology and telecommunications,
tourism, hospitality, education, health care, retail and consumer products. The breadth of registrations highlights the diversity of economic activity across the UAE and
the increasing number of businesses competing for customers, investment and market share.
For companies launching or expanding in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, Virtue PR said
that competition is increasingly taking place across multiple channels. Businesses are seeking visibility in traditional and digital media, search platforms, social channels and emerging AI-
driven discovery tools, making consistent brand positioning and reputation management increasingly important.
“Registering a trademark establishes ownership of a brand, but building value around that brand
requires a much wider effort,” Sleem said.“Companies entering the UAE today are operating in
a sophisticated and highly competitive market. The brands that stand out will be those that
communicate clearly, understand their audiences and build credibility consistently over time.” The latest figures add to a wider positive outlook for the UAE's business environment, where
the continued introduction of new brands, products and services is expanding consumer choice
and creating new opportunities for companies serving both domestic and international markets.
For PR and communications agencies, Sleem said the trend is also changing the nature of PR in the UAE, with businesses increasingly looking beyond individual media campaigns toward long-
term brand reputation, executive positioning, digital visibility and integrated communications strategies.
Based in Dubai, Virtue PR is a leading communications consultancy specializing in PR, brand
communications, media relations, and crisis management. With deep regional insight and a
future-facing approach, Virtue PR partners with leading institutions, startups, and global brands
to craft stories that matter in the Middle East.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn intensifying competition for brand visibility across the UAE DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - The UAE registered approximately
17,100 new trademarks during the first eight months of 2026, including about 1,700 in August,
providing another indicator of expanding business activity and continued confidence in the
country's consumer and commercial markets. The figures, based on registered trademark data from the UAE Ministry of Economy and
Tourism, come as companies across a wide range of industries introduce new products and
services, establish brands and expand their presence in the country. Virtue PR, a Dubai-based leading PR firm, said the pace of registrations also points to an
increasingly competitive environment in which companies need to differentiate themselves
beyond their products and services. “The growth in trademark registrations tells a broader story about the UAE economy,” said
Firas Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR.“Businesses are continuing to invest in building and protecting
brands here, which is another sign of the confidence companies place in the UAE as a market for
growth. At the same time, more brands mean more competition for attention. A strong product
needs to be supported by a clear reputation, distinctive positioning and communications that
give people a reason to remember and trust the brand.” Trademark activity during 2026 has extended across sectors including real estate and
construction, banking and financial services, fintech, technology and telecommunications,
tourism, hospitality, education, health care, retail and consumer products. The breadth of registrations highlights the diversity of economic activity across the UAE and
the increasing number of businesses competing for customers, investment and market share.
For companies launching or expanding in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, Virtue PR said
that competition is increasingly taking place across multiple channels. Businesses are seeking visibility in traditional and digital media, search platforms, social channels and emerging AI-
driven discovery tools, making consistent brand positioning and reputation management increasingly important.
“Registering a trademark establishes ownership of a brand, but building value around that brand
requires a much wider effort,” Sleem said.“Companies entering the UAE today are operating in
a sophisticated and highly competitive market. The brands that stand out will be those that
communicate clearly, understand their audiences and build credibility consistently over time.” The latest figures add to a wider positive outlook for the UAE's business environment, where
the continued introduction of new brands, products and services is expanding consumer choice
and creating new opportunities for companies serving both domestic and international markets.
For PR and communications agencies, Sleem said the trend is also changing the nature of PR in the UAE, with businesses increasingly looking beyond individual media campaigns toward long-
term brand reputation, executive positioning, digital visibility and integrated communications strategies.
Based in Dubai, Virtue PR is a leading communications consultancy specializing in PR, brand
communications, media relations, and crisis management. With deep regional insight and a
future-facing approach, Virtue PR partners with leading institutions, startups, and global brands
to craft stories that matter in the Middle East.
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