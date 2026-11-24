MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Virtue PR says rising trademark registrations reflect growing business confidence and Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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intensifying competition for brand visibility across the UAE

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - The UAE registered approximately17,100 new trademarks during the first eight months of 2026, including about 1,700 in August,providing another indicator of expanding business activity and continued confidence in thecountry's consumer and commercial markets.

The figures, based on registered trademark data from the UAE Ministry of Economy andTourism, come as companies across a wide range of industries introduce new products andservices, establish brands and expand their presence in the country.

Virtue PR, a Dubai-based leading PR firm, said the pace of registrations also points to anincreasingly competitive environment in which companies need to differentiate themselvesbeyond their products and services.

“The growth in trademark registrations tells a broader story about the UAE economy,” saidFiras Sleem, CEO of Virtue PR.“Businesses are continuing to invest in building and protectingbrands here, which is another sign of the confidence companies place in the UAE as a market forgrowth. At the same time, more brands mean more competition for attention. A strong productneeds to be supported by a clear reputation, distinctive positioning and communications thatgive people a reason to remember and trust the brand.”

Trademark activity during 2026 has extended across sectors including real estate andconstruction, banking and financial services, fintech, technology and telecommunications,tourism, hospitality, education, health care, retail and consumer products.

The breadth of registrations highlights the diversity of economic activity across the UAE andthe increasing number of businesses competing for customers, investment and market share.For companies launching or expanding in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE, Virtue PR saidthat competition is increasingly taking place across multiple channels. Businesses are seeking

visibility in traditional and digital media, search platforms, social channels and emerging AI-driven discovery tools, making consistent brand positioning and reputation management

increasingly important.“Registering a trademark establishes ownership of a brand, but building value around that brandrequires a much wider effort,” Sleem said.“Companies entering the UAE today are operating ina sophisticated and highly competitive market. The brands that stand out will be those thatcommunicate clearly, understand their audiences and build credibility consistently over time.”

The latest figures add to a wider positive outlook for the UAE's business environment, wherethe continued introduction of new brands, products and services is expanding consumer choiceand creating new opportunities for companies serving both domestic and international markets.For PR and communications agencies, Sleem said the trend is also changing the nature of PR in

the UAE, with businesses increasingly looking beyond individual media campaigns toward long-term brand reputation, executive positioning, digital visibility and integrated communications

strategies.Based in Dubai, Virtue PR is a leading communications consultancy specializing in PR, brandcommunications, media relations, and crisis management. With deep regional insight and afuture-facing approach, Virtue PR partners with leading institutions, startups, and global brandsto craft stories that matter in the Middle East.