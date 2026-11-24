MENAFN - GetNews) FIRE YOUR FAMILY's November 2026 framework gives owners five checkpoints for spotting when personal relationships have started overriding decision rights, accountability, and succession planning.

Sheridan, United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - Fire Your Family, Inc., a business advisory company focused on privately owned family businesses, today released a five-point framework for owners who suspect family relationships are interfering with how the business is led. The framework covers decision-making authority, succession, accountability, role structure, and unresolved conflict. It targets the point where ownership, employment, and personal relationships overlap and a disagreement stops being personal and starts determining who decides, who gets evaluated, and who leads next. The company says that's the point where family dynamics turn into an operational liability.

Key Facts Fire Your Family's November 2026 framework identifies five areas owners should evaluate when personal relationships begin affecting operational decisions. The first area is governance and decision-making authority: who makes operational, financial, and strategic decisions, and whether that is documented through governance policies, management agreements, advisory arrangements, or a family business constitution. The company has diagnosed 500+ family businesses across 4 continents, using a framework that maps 8 dysfunction patterns. Its team has 25+ years of combined experience. Engagements run in four tiers: a Strategic Consultation Package (two 90-minute sessions), the Ditch the Dysfunction group program (ten weeks, weekly live sessions), Accountability Architecture (a six-month private engagement), and Generational Legacy Architecture (a full-year immersive engagement). Clients also get access to a vetted network of specialists, including legal, financial, and generational wealth expertise.

The Five Warning Signs Family businesses face problems that ordinary management decisions don't cover. When the person who disagrees with a decision is also a shareholder, a parent, or a sibling, the disagreement doesn't stay in the meeting. It changes how performance gets reviewed, who gets promoted, and whether anyone says out loud what everyone already knows. Fire Your Family's framework turns that into five checks.

Nobody can say who decides. A family business needs clear expectations about who makes operational, financial, and strategic decisions. If the answer changes depending on who's in the room, authority is being negotiated instead of assigned. Depending on size and ownership structure, the fix may be documented governance policies, management agreements, an advisory arrangement, or a family business constitution.

The founder can't step back. If decisions still route through one person because nobody else has the authority to make them, the business has founder dependency. It is also not exit-ready, because a buyer or a successor inherits a bottleneck.

Standards change with the last name. If one person is reviewed against a position description and a relative in a similar role isn't, accountability isn't being applied evenly. Employees notice quickly, and the people with the most options leave first.

Roles follow bloodline instead of the work. Titles created to accommodate a relative, or seats held by people the position doesn't require, cap the growth of everyone around them. Difficult family employment decisions get postponed until the cost is too high to ignore.

The hard conversation keeps getting skipped. Disagreements about succession, compensation, or performance get deferred around holidays and reunions. Fire Your Family describes this as unspoken dysfunction that already lives at the dinner table, and it compounds as the business grows. Naming the problem can feel like declaring war, but skipping it costs more.



Why an Outside Framework Consider a typical situation: a second-generation executive has run operations for a decade, but the founder still overrules her on hiring and pricing, and a sibling in a sales role has never had a written target. Nobody with the authority to fix it is willing to say it out loud. Internal fixes work for isolated process gaps. They rarely work for authority, succession, or role conflicts, because the people who would have to enforce the change are the people affected by it.

Fire Your Family's approach replaces "I think you're failing" with "the position requires this." That means position descriptions, performance standards, and accountability cycles applied to everyone regardless of last name. The company is direct about what a situation requires, even when it isn't what the owner hoped to hear. Outcomes depend on the owners' willingness to enforce what gets built, and structure doesn't remove the discomfort of the conversations. It gives those conversations a framework so relationships can survive the business.

For owners, successors, and executives reading the five signs above, the question is whether even one of them describes your business today. If so, the cost of waiting is the compounding kind: the longer authority stays unclear, the more expensive it is to fix.

Owners can start with the Strategic Consultation Package or move into a longer private engagement, depending on how deep the dysfunction runs. More information is available at .

About Fire Your Family, Inc.

Fire Your Family, Inc. helps family business leaders professionalize their organizations by installing systems, accountability structures, and performance standards that run on merit rather than relationships. The company has diagnosed 500+ family businesses across 4 continents using a framework that maps 8 dysfunction patterns, and it offers diagnostic assessments and group cohort programs.