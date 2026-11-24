MENAFN - GetNews)Top-Rated Billiards and Darts Store - Vestal, NY - 2026 Dragon Billiards Instruction has received the Top-Rated Billiards and Darts Store award for Vestal, New York and beyond from Meritly. The recognition is based on a public review record of 5 stars from 135 reviews.

Vestal, United States - Nov. 24, 2026 - Dragon Billiards Instruction has been recognized by Meritly with the Top-Rated Billiards and Darts Store award for Vestal, New York in 2026. The award is based on the business's public customer review record at the time of recognition, which stood at 5 stars from 135 reviews. The business is owned by Kim Young and operates as one of only five PBIA Accredited Training Academies worldwide.

Meritly is a platform that recognizes local businesses based on their public customer review records. The award highlights Dragon Billiards Instruction's standing among billiards and darts stores in the Vestal area. The recognition reflects customer feedback collected over time and compiled into the 135 reviews that earned the business its 5-star rating. Meritly evaluates businesses using publicly available review data to identify those that have earned strong customer satisfaction scores in their communities.

Where can customers learn, shop, and repair all things billiards in Vestal?

Dragon Billiards Instruction serves as a comprehensive resource for billiards enthusiasts in the Vestal area. The business operates as an accredited training academy while also maintaining equipment sales and repair services. The facility is recognized globally as a leader in billiards coaching, having taught over 9,000 students in 65 countries to date. The business also features a pro-shop that handles sales and repairs for billiards-related equipment, providing both new and experienced players with access to gear and maintenance services under one roof.

The business is home to Kim Young, known in the billiards community as "The Dragon." Young earned the title of 2025 PBIA Instructor of the Year, adding to the credentials of the training academy. The facility's pro-shop has also received recognition within the industry. As a PBIA Accredited Training Academy, the business provides structured instruction for players at various skill levels, from beginners seeking foundational skills to advanced players refining their techniques. The combination of instruction, equipment sales, and repair services positions the business as a destination for multiple billiards-related needs.

"We strive to be the billiards store of choice in the communities we serve and we are so proud to be recognized for doing what we love to do," said Kim Young.

In related news, Kim Young was inducted into Marquis Who's Who of America in 2026, adding another distinction to the instructor's professional record. The recognition in Marquis Who's Who acknowledges contributions to the field of billiards instruction and the sport more broadly.

About Dragon Billiards Instruction

Dragon Billiards Instruction operates in Vestal, New York as a PBIA Accredited Training Academy and billiards pro-shop. The business provides instruction, equipment sales, and repair services for billiards players. Kim Young owns and operates the business. More information is available on the company's website.