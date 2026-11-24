MENAFN - GetNews)Labeled residential breaker panel on the exterior wall of a Round Rock, TX home, serviced by Flow Electrician Flow Electrician serves Round Rock and nearby Williamson County homes with emergency electrical service, repairs, panel upgrades and EV charger installation, done to the 2023 National Electrical Code with clear pricing before work starts.

Round Rock, TX - Nov. 24, 2026 - Homeowners looking for a dependable Electrician Round Rock TX residents can trust now have a local option in Flow Electrician. The company provides residential electrical repairs, upgrades and installations across Round Rock and nearby Williamson County, with every job done to the 2023 National Electrical Code and permits pulled whenever the work requires them.

Round Rock has grown quickly, from older homes near Old Town to large master planned communities such as Teravista, Paloma Lake and Mayfield Ranch. That mix creates very different electrical needs. Older houses often have aging panels, 100 or 150 amp service and ungrounded outlets, while newer homes need added circuits, EV charging and surge protection. Flow Electrician works with both, and gives homeowners a clear price before any work starts.

Residential Electrical Services in Round Rock

Flow Electrician handles the home electrical jobs Round Rock homeowners call about most, including:



Emergency electrical service for sparking outlets, burning smells and lost power

Troubleshooting tripping breakers, flickering lights and dead outlets

Electrical panel replacements and service upgrades to 200 amps

Level 2 EV chargers and 240V outlets

Lighting and ceiling fan installation House rewiring, whole home surge protection and electrical inspections

Fast Help When Power Problems Cannot Wait

Summer heat, spring thunderstorms and hail put real strain on local homes and panels. As an Emergency Electrician Round Rock TX homeowners can call right away, Flow Electrician responds to burning smells from the panel, outlets that spark, water reaching wiring and circuits that will not come back on after a storm. For everyday issues, the team's Electrical Repair Round Rock TX service focuses on testing each circuit and finding the actual fault, whether that is a loose connection, a worn breaker, an overloaded circuit or a failed GFCI outlet.

Panel Upgrades and EV Charging for Growing Homes

Some older Round Rock homes still run panels from brands with known problems, and many newer homes run short of breaker space once owners add an EV, a hot tub or a workshop. Flow Electrician's Electrical Panel Upgrade Round Rock TX service covers replacing old or undersized panels and coordinating with the local utility when the meter needs to be pulled. The City of Round Rock requires an electrical permit for these upgrades, and the company handles that process for the homeowner.

Level 2 charging is one of the fastest growing requests in Williamson County. With EV Charger Installation Round Rock TX, Flow Electrician runs a load calculation first to confirm the panel has capacity, then installs a dedicated 240V circuit for a hardwired charger or a NEMA 14-50 outlet sized to the home and the vehicle.

Service Areas

Flow Electrician serves all three Round Rock ZIP codes, 78664, 78665 and 78681, along with Pflugerville, Hutto, Georgetown, Cedar Park, Leander and Brushy Creek.

About Flow Electrician

Flow Electrician is a residential electrical company based in Round Rock, Texas. The team focuses on safe, code compliant work, plain language explanations and upfront pricing for repairs, panel upgrades, EV chargers, lighting, rewiring and inspections. Homeowners can verify any Texas electrician's license through the TDLR license search before work begins.

Contact Information

Flow Electrician Phone: (512) 566-1579