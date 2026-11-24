MENAFN - GetNews)The Evans Family Foundation, in partnership with investor and author Christian D. Evans, has donated a residential property to Rubies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating human trafficking and supporting survivors.

The donated home will serve as transitional and supportive housing for eight female survivors of human trafficking, offering a secure environment focused on rehabilitation, life skills development, and personal recovery.

Rubies provides intervention, prevention curricula, and social-emotional learning programs designed to protect vulnerable youth from commercial sexual exploitation and assist survivors in rebuilding their lives.

"Our mission is to empower individuals with the critical thinking, character, and practical tools needed to navigate real-world challenges and overcome trauma," a Rubies representative said. "This housing contribution expands our capacity to offer direct, safe shelter to women transitioning out of exploitation."

The contribution reflects the Evans Family Foundation's ongoing mission to provide financial partnerships and resources to direct-service nonprofit organizations serving marginalized communities throughout the greater Chicago area.

Evans, chairman of the board of LFG America and chief executive officer of Pax Fortis Family Office, also recently published his leadership book, Forged for Greatness: A Man's Path to Winning, Power & Greatness.

"Sustainable community impact requires tangible resources and long-term commitment," Evans said. "Providing stable, safe housing is an essential foundation for recovery, dignity, and independence."

About Rubies

Rubies is a nonprofit organization that delivers awareness, prevention, and social-emotional education to protect youth from commercial sexual exploitation and assist survivors of human trafficking through comprehensive support services.

About Christian D. Evans:

Christian D. Evans is an author, investor, and social impact leader driven by conviction, discipline, and legacy-driven leadership. He serves as CEO of Pax Fortis Family Office, directing private equity deals and strategic investments, and serves as Chairman of the Board for LFG America.

To learn more about his initiatives and philanthropic work, visit lfgamerica.