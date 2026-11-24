MENAFN - GetNews)As the world undergoes profound changes unseen in a century, the landscape of international economic and trade relations is shifting, and global industrial and supply chains are taking on new characteristics. An increasing number of enterprises are moving beyond simple product exports toward the globalization of their industrial chains, engaging in competitions and deepening their presence in markets worldwide. For these companies,“going global” entails far more than just selling goods abroad; it involves complex, real-world challenges such as executing overseas projects, managing cross-border capital, coordinating global liquidity, and ensuring the fulfillment of contractual obligations in foreign markets.

Financial services serve as a vital pillar for enterprises expanding internationally. As a major state-owned bank, the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC) supports China's high-standard opening-up strategy by continuously refining its global service network and strengthening its cross-border financial service system. Focusing on the core needs of enterprises in financing, credit enhancement, and liquidity management, ABC provides comprehensive financial services spanning areas such as overseas investment, project construction, and production operations. In doing so, the bank acts as a steadfast partner and reliable backer for enterprises as they explore and develop global markets.

Financing as an Empowerment Engine: Unlocking the“Financial Arteries” for Overseas Expansion s

Overseas expansion begins with projects, and capital is the essential fuel. Engaging in cross-border operations typically requires long-term, stable financial support. The ability to secure timely and well-tailored financing solutions often determines the success of an enterprise's international endeavors.

Longping Brazil, a subsidiary of Yuan Longping High-Tech Agriculture Co., Ltd. (hereinafter“Longping High-Tech”), is responsible for advancing the parent company's projects in Brazil.

Expanding into overseas markets presents various challenges, including exchange rate volatility and interest rate uncertainty in overseas financing. To ease companies' difficulties in securing cross-border financing, Longping High-Tech and the Hunan Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC Hunan Branch) have deepened their partnership, jointly exploring financing models specifically tailored to the cross-border operation needs of the seed industry.

In 2023, leveraging the memorandum of understanding on RMB clearing arrangements signed between China and Brazil, ABC Hunan Branch extended a loan of RMB 1 billion to Longping Brazil. This financing met the company's capital requirements and reduced its overall cost of funds, providing long-term support for Longping Brazil's seed research and development as well as its production layout. This initiative stands as a landmark case of ABC utilizing RMB-denominated financing to facilitate agricultural cooperation between China and Brazil. In August 2025, ABC, in collaboration with other financial institutions, extended a cross-border syndicated loan of RMB 4 billion to Longping Brazil. By leveraging a“headquarter-to-headquarter + local coordination” mechanism, the banks ensured the efficient execution of the deal, further supporting the company's business development in Brazil.

Image: Longping Brazil's corn cultivation base

Through ABC International — ABC's overseas investment banking platform, the bank also provides comprehensive financial services including financial advisory, strategic consulting, and project financing to support Longping High-Tech's acquisition projects. This initiative facilitates the international expansion of the seed industry and supports the“going global” strategy of China's agricultural sector.

Credit Enhancement: Laying a Solid“Credit Foundation” for Overseas Expansion s

As enterprises expand internationally, they require not only capital support but also reliable credit guarantees. In cross-border trade and overseas project collaborations, bank guarantees serve as vital credit-enhancement tools. Depending on specific transaction needs, guarantees such as performance bonds or advance payment guarantees can be provided, helping companies meet the credit requirements of their foreign counterparts. These guarantees provide a safeguard for contract fulfillment and project progress, empowering enterprises to broaden their reach in overseas markets and deepen their international cooperation.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. is a global leader in the photovoltaic (PV) industry, ranking among the top exporters of PV inverters and energy storage systems. As its overseas operations continue to grow, the company has had an increasing need for higher credit limits and greater efficiency in the issuance of bank guarantees for its export trade and international projects.

Given that PV product exports often involve large contract values and long negotiation cycles, trade settlements typically rely on a combination of bank guarantees and telegraphic transfers. To address the company's cross-border guarantee service requirements, the Anhui Branch of the Agricultural Bank of China (ABC Anhui Branch) implemented a series of targeted measures. It expanded the company's guarantee facility limits, strengthened the coordination between domestic and overseas branches to reduce the costs of counter-guarantees, and established a“green channel” to accelerate processing.

Image: Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.'s photovoltaic production base in Thailand

This suite of precise and efficient financial services has provided robust support for the company in meeting its contractual obligations and expanding its overseas projects into global markets. Since December 2025, the ABC Anhui Branch has issued cross-border guarantees totaling RMB 2.8 billion for the company. This support has enabled it to successfully fulfill export contracts for energy storage equipment to various countries and supported the development of its overseas production bases.

Synergistic Collaboration: Building a“Financial Bridge” for Global Operations

Deep in the Andes Mountains, on a high plateau nearly 5,000 meters above sea level, lies the Toromocho copper mine — a greenfield project developed by the Aluminum Corporation of China (Chinalco).

Minera Chinalco Perú S.A. (hereinafter“Chinalco Peru”), a subsidiary controlled by Chinalco, is primarily responsible for the development, construction and operation of the Toromocho copper mine. In 2021, ABC established a partnership with Chinalco Peru for the first time, providing over USD 40 million in project financing for the second-phase expansion of the Toromocho mine.

Following the project's commissioning, the enterprise identified new financing requirements. Capitalizing on the modest cost advantage of the renminbi (RMB) relative to the U.S. dollar (USD), Chinalco Peru engaged in financing discussions with several Chinese banks. Upon learning of these needs, ABC Yunnan Branch acted promptly, tailoring a financing solution based on the company's specific circumstances and the characteristics of its project to ensure the successful delivery of the loan.

Image: The Toromocho copper mine site in Peru

In 2024, ABC successfully extended a one-year cross-border RMB short-term working capital loan to Chinalco Peru. By utilizing a financing structure that combined“RMB-denominated loans with forward hedging,” the bank helped the enterprise reduce its overall financing costs. To further enhance operational efficiency, ABC employed a multi-branch collaborative mechanism, with its Yunnan and Beijing branches working in tandem to ensure the rapid approval and disbursement of the funds.

As openness advances, financial empowerment maintains steady momentum. As China embarks on a new journey toward high-standard opening-up, ABC remains committed to strengthening the foundations of its cross-border financial services. By deepening the collaborations between its domestic and overseas branches, the bank continuously innovates its financial products tailored to emerging foreign trade models and new international projects. In addressing the needs of both large-scale corporate groups that expand globally and private foreign-trade enterprises that venture into overseas markets, the bank acts as a vital conduit for channeling financial resources to bridge domestic and international markets, unlocking global business opportunities, and safeguarding Chinese enterprises as they navigate the challenges of international expansion.

About ABChina

Across Guangdong (excluding Shenzhen), nearly 1,500 ABC banking outlets support simplified account opening for foreign nationals, and nearly 3,000 ATM devices support cash withdrawal with foreign cards such as VISA, Mastercard, and American Express. Outlets around the Canton Fair have simultaneously opened "green channels" for offline business, prioritizing accounts, settlement, financing, and other services related to the fair.