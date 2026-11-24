MENAFN - GetNews)Most of the attention in humanoid and quadruped robotics has focused on AI models, simulation environments, and end-effectors. Experienced roboticists, however, often look lower in the stack: the joints. When a robot misses its payload target, vibrates beyond threshold, or fails on a wet factory floor, the root cause is often the actuator—the tightly integrated assembly of motor, gearbox, encoder, brake, and driver that converts electrical power into controlled mechanical motion.

Over the past two years, actuator procurement has become more than a catalog-selection exercise. Off-the-shelf joint modules can accelerate development, but they may not match a robot's exact envelope, thermal budget, communication architecture, or environmental requirements. Custom actuator programs offer better fit but have traditionally involved long development cycles and fragmented suppliers. Robot builders increasingly need both speed and engineering flexibility.

Hangzhou Liangzhi Joint Technology Co., Ltd. approaches this challenge from the transmission side. The company develops and manufactures precision planetary gearboxes, harmonic gearboxes, and integrated joint actuators for humanoid and quadruped robots, collaborative robots, exoskeletons, dexterous hands, CNC equipment, and other motion-control platforms.

Founded in 2025, Liangzhi is built around an engineering and manufacturing team with more than 20 years of experience in precision transmission, including experience at established international precision-drive companies. The company designs gears, manufactures critical transmission components, assembles joint actuators, and verifies finished products within its own manufacturing system.

Integrated Design-to-Manufacture Capability

Actuator performance depends on the consistency of the complete mechanical transmission. Gear accuracy, backlash, bearing arrangement, lubrication, assembly discipline, and inspection all affect positioning precision, efficiency, noise, service life, and production repeatability.

Liangzhi handles planetary and harmonic transmission design in-house and manufactures critical gears and transmission components internally. Motors are sourced through the group company, allowing coordinated integration of the motor, gearbox, encoder, brake, and drive electronics.

This integrated structure shortens the feedback loop between design, machining, inspection, and application testing. When customers require changes to reduction ratio, mounting interface, output structure, backlash, or packaging envelope, engineering and manufacturability reviews can proceed within the same organization. The result is an integrated electromechanical assembly rather than a collection of independently selected components.

This becomes particularly important as robot designs evolve alongside battery systems, controls, payload requirements, and mechanical structures.

Product Range

The planetary joint actuator platform includes configurations with peak torque up to 600 Nm and product weight of approximately 4.1 kg. In 2025, a Liangzhi planetary joint actuator received the GGII Golden Ball Award – Annual Benchmark Product Award. Specifications vary by model and operating conditions, with detailed datasheets, test conditions, and interface drawings available during technical evaluation.

The standard integrated planetary joint module range includes eleven models from ∅46 mm to ∅120 mm in diameter. Rated torque ranges from 0.43 Nm to 100 Nm, while peak torque reaches 360 Nm. Reduction ratios span 5 to 40.

Eight models support CANFD, while the ∅100 mm and ∅120 mm hollow-shaft series support both CANFD and EtherCAT. Four models use hollow-shaft construction, and two include a holding brake with 4.5 Nm braking torque. Standard protection is IP54, with an operating temperature range of –20 °C to +60 °C and a DC 48V power supply.

This range allows robot developers to work across different joint requirements while maintaining a relatively consistent electrical architecture. Applications can range from dexterous hands requiring low torque and precise motion to humanoid and quadruped joints requiring substantially higher torque and mechanical robustness.

Customization and Application Engineering

Standard products provide a starting point, but production robot programs frequently require customized mechanical, electrical, or control configurations.

For applications requiring greater environmental protection, the standard IP54 configuration can be upgraded to IP67 as a project-specific option. Exact dimensional changes are confirmed according to the final drawing.

Mechanical customization can include inner diameters, flange patterns, output interfaces, and hollow-shaft configurations for routing power, signals, or other lines through the joint.

Communication architecture is another area of customization. The ∅100 mm and ∅120 mm hollow-shaft series offer native EtherCAT alongside CANFD. For smaller frame sizes requiring deterministic real-time communication, EtherCAT can also be configured as a project-specific option.

Control strategy can be integrated at the joint level. Liangzhi can incorporate customer-specified control algorithms into the joint driver, including force-position hybrid control and impedance control. Local execution can reduce the real-time processing burden on the central controller and support faster transitions between position tracking and compliant interaction.

This approach allows customers to begin with a standard actuator and evolve toward a customized production configuration without changing suppliers during the development cycle.

Manufacturing and Quality

Liangzhi operates manufacturing bases in Pinghu, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, and Dalingshan, Dongguan, Guangdong, with R&D activities in Hangzhou and Shenzhen. The two manufacturing sites together house more than 100 machining and inspection machines, including Mazak and Tsugami machining systems and ZEISS coordinate measuring machines.

The manufacturing process covers component cleaning, subassembly, lubrication, final assembly, electrical integration, and functional testing. Combined planned annual capacity is approximately 300,000 joint actuators, depending on product mix and configuration.

Quality control is implemented throughout the production process rather than limited to final inspection. Ten procedures cover the flow from incoming materials to finished-product transmission testing. These include incoming component inspection, machining verification, critical gear and shaft inspection, controlled assembly, transmission accuracy and backlash verification where applicable, electrical and functional testing, final inspection, release, and quality traceability.

For new programs, quality planning can be aligned with customer validation requirements, including first-article inspection, dimensional reports, performance-test data, and agreed change-control procedures.

Engineering Support for OEM and ODM Programs

Liangzhi supports both standard-product supply and application-specific development, working with robot manufacturers and system integrators from specification review through sampling and validation.

A typical project begins with requirements such as continuous and peak torque, output speed, duty cycle, reduction ratio, backlash, service life, thermal limits, installation envelope, mass target, electrical architecture, communication method, and environmental conditions.

The team then evaluates the gearbox, motor, encoder, brake, driver, housing, bearings, connectors, and cable routing as a complete system.

Support can include standard gearbox or actuator selection; mechanical and electrical interface adaptation; custom housing, shaft, flange, and hollow-routing design; motor, encoder, brake, and controller integration; prototype and engineering samples; design-for-manufacturing review; pilot production; and production ramp-up.

Liangzhi is currently supporting more than 40 customer projects. For applicable standard products and stocked configurations, delivery can be as short as 5–7 days. Custom programs follow schedules based on design scope, tooling, validation, and production volume.

Built for Global Supply Programs

The robotics actuator market increasingly requires suppliers that can support both rapid prototyping and production-scale customization. Robot companies may start with standard joint modules but eventually require changes to mechanical interfaces, communication protocols, environmental protection, or control architecture.

Liangzhi supplies customers in China and international markets including North America, Europe, and Southeast Asia. For overseas customers, the company provides engineering support throughout technical evaluation, sampling, qualification, and production.

For engineering and procurement teams, actuator selection involves more than comparing headline specifications. Design ownership, manufacturing capability, configuration control, validation data, quality traceability, and responsiveness all influence the transition from prototype to volume production.

Liangzhi has presented its products and manufacturing capabilities at international and Chinese robotics and automation events, including Automate in Chicago, the European Humanoid Robot Summit, the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, the World Robot Conference, and other industry exhibitions. These engagements provide opportunities for direct collaboration with robot developers, integrators, and industrial technology companies.

Liangzhi's value begins with transmission engineering. The company designs the gear, manufactures critical components, assembles the joint, and verifies the finished product within one manufacturing system.

Its offering covers standalone planetary and harmonic gearboxes, standard joint actuators, and customized electromechanical joints, providing a manufacturing-based route from initial specification through scalable production.