MENAFN - GetNews)Leaders and representatives from all 21 APEC member economies gathered in Shenzhen. Guangdong signed agreements for 29 major trade and investment projects, while Guangzhou and Shenzhen advanced plans for new platforms to support regional cooperation.

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting took place in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, on 18 and 19 November 2026. On 19 November, Chinese President Xi Jinping chaired the meeting and delivered an address at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center. Leaders and representatives from all 21 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies discussed the meeting's theme,“Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together”.

The meeting adopted the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Shenzhen Outlook and agreed on three accompanying documents covering trade digitalisation, regional connectivity, and the role of emerging technologies in promoting employment and prosperity. According to a list published by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, meetings and events held during China's 2026 APEC host year produced 75 major outcomes.

More than 2,000 government and business representatives gather in Qianhai International Convention Center

The APEC CEO Summit took place at the Qianhai International Convention Center in Shenzhen on 17 and 18 November. It brought together more than 2,000 government and business representatives from all 21 APEC member economies and 13 non-member economies. The companies represented included 115 Fortune Global 500 firms.

The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade announced ahead of the summit that leaders from 12 APEC economies, including China, were scheduled to attend summit events. President Xi attended the opening ceremony and delivered the keynote address. At its close, the summit released the 2026 APEC CEO Summit Shenzhen Initiative, which set out business recommendations for greater regional openness and industrial cooperation.

Guangdong business leaders, including Wang Chuanfu of BYD, Dong Mingzhu of Gree Electric Appliances and Li Dongsheng of TCL, took part in panel discussions. Li spoke at a session on the Guangdong–Hong Kong–Macao Greater Bay Area and development opportunities in the Asia-Pacific. Drawing on experience in sectors ranging from new energy vehicles and smart home appliances to display technology, Guangdong companies discussed opportunities with regional counterparts to deploy new technologies, enter new markets and work together across industries.

Guangdong signs agreements for 29 major trade and investment projects

On 16 November, the Guangdong Department of Commerce hosted an investment matchmaking event in Shenzhen for Guangdong and other Asia-Pacific economies. More than 500 people attended, including representatives of overseas business associations and consulates in Guangzhou, executives from companies such as Walmart and Qualcomm, and representatives of major Guangdong businesses.

Agreements were signed for 29 major trade and investment projects with a combined value of RMB 29.201 billion. The projects span manufacturing, modern services, semiconductors and electronic information manufacturing. The Guangdong Provincial People's Government also signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Walmart (China) Investment Co., Ltd. for the 15th Five-Year Plan period, establishing a mechanism for ongoing cooperation on trade and investment.

The agreements build on substantial existing economic ties. According to figures released at the first press briefing at the APEC Economic Leaders' Week media centre, Guangdong's trade with other APEC economies reached RMB 5.74 trillion in the first three quarters of 2026, up 26.4% year on year and accounting for 65.9% of the province's total foreign trade. Guangdong's investment in other APEC economies reached RMB 69.45 billion, or 68.4% of its total outward investment. With roughly two-thirds of both its foreign trade and outward investment linked to other APEC economies, regional efforts to digitalise trade and improve supply-chain connectivity have direct implications for Guangdong businesses operating across borders.

Guangdong showcases technology in use and advances regional cooperation

At the APEC Economic Leaders' Week media centre in the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian, robots prepared coffee and an extended reality (XR) studio supported on-site reporting. Smart navigation, automated translation and digital customs clearance were also used in event and city services. These applications gave Chinese and international visitors a first-hand look at how technologies and products developed in Guangdong can support media coverage, communication across languages and cross-border travel.

Several initiatives will carry technology cooperation forward beyond the meeting week. China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and the Guangdong Provincial People's Government jointly initiated the establishment of a cooperation centre in Guangzhou to help small and medium-sized enterprises across the Asia-Pacific adopt artificial intelligence. Its work covers policy research, knowledge sharing, skills development and industry cooperation.

China had previously announced plans to establish a centre in Qianhai, Shenzhen, to facilitate APEC cooperation on cross-border data flows through policy research, regulatory alignment and services for businesses. At the Economic Leaders' Meeting, China also announced plans to establish an Asia-Pacific Community Research Center in Shenzhen to support policy research and dialogue. Together, these initiatives give Guangdong businesses concrete avenues to participate in technology deployment, cross-border data cooperation and policy discussions across the region.

Guangdong looks to sustain cooperation beyond Shenzhen

The handover took place in Shenzhen on 19 November, with Viet Nam set to host APEC in 2027. For Guangdong, the meeting's lasting impact will be measured by progress on the signed projects, the services the new centres provide to businesses, and the practical steps the Greater Bay Area takes to align its rules and procedures with those of regional partners.

As implementation of the APEC Trade Digitalisation Cooperation Framework (2027–2030) gets under way, Guangdong can draw on its extensive trading links, manufacturing supply chains and existing cross-border data cooperation between Shenzhen and Hong Kong. This gives the province a basis for turning contacts made during APEC into business partnerships and putting regional commitments into practice at ports, in factories and across cross-border services.

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