MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Dublin, Nov. 24 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Tuesday met with Ireland's Senate (Seanad Éireann) President Senator Mark Daly, and Speaker of the Lower House (Dáil Éireann) Verona Murphy in Dublin His Royal Highness expressed appreciation for the deep ties of friendship between Jordan and Ireland during the two meetings, emphasising the importance of strengthening cooperation across various fields, including parliamentary affairs.

The meetings addressed the latest developments in the region, with the Crown Prince stressing the need to step up international efforts to restore stability and safeguard the security and sovereignty of Arab states.

His Royal Highness commended Ireland's support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, warning of the dangers posed by Israel's measures in the West Bank aimed at annexing land and expanding settlements. The Crown Prince underscored that the two-state solution is the only way to achieve peace.

The meetings also touched on the need to step up efforts to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in order to alleviate the humanitarian suffering in the Strip.

Jordan's non-resident ambassador to Ireland Manar Dabbas, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain attended the meetings.

//Petra// AF