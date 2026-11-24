MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky announced the agreements in a Facebook post following his meeting with Magyar.

“I had a very substantive meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. There are many areas in which our countries can work together and strengthen each other. We discussed energy, bilateral trade and humanitarian assistance. In particular, we discussed gas and diesel fuel supplies to Ukraine and expanding Hungarian companies' use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities. We also discussed joint infrastructure projects, including the reconstruction of existing border crossing points and the construction of new ones, as well as the launch of direct train services between Ukraine and Hungary on new routes,” Zelensky said.

Humanitarian demining and greater Hungarian involvement in the relevant coalition were also on the agenda.

“We reached specific agreements on each of these issues. We instructed our teams to work on them at their respective levels so that they can be implemented promptly,” Zelensky said.

He thanked the Hungarian prime minister for visiting Ukraine, supporting the country and condemning Russian aggression.

Zelensky andpay tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders in Uzhhorod

As Ukrinform reported, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar earlier said that significant progress had been made in talks with Ukraine on ten issues concerning the linguistic, cultural and educational rights of the Hungarian ethnic minority in Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President