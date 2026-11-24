MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky made the remarks in the town of Chop while speaking with local community leaders at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

“Negotiations are crucial. And if they [the Russians] cannot wear us down – and that depends on us, on the resilience of the United States and unity in Europe – they will agree to a ceasefire. They will have to do so. They are now losing more than 50,000 [troops] a month,” Zelensky said, referring to Russian battlefield losses.

He noted that Russia was also seeing its logistics infrastructure come under increasing strain, with further repercussions for its economy.”

Read also: Minsk agreements“trap” that allowed Russia to prepare for war -- Zelensky:

At the same time, the president stressed that if Ukraine voluntarily agreed to give up its territories,“they would simply deceive us.”

“This is how Russia's current leadership thinks: 'So, is this possible? If [the Ukrainians] have left Donbas on their own, let's try Kharkiv region, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia next.' That is why I am convinced that, thanks to our Defense Forces, we must hold our ground and, of course, do everything in our power to achieve peace,” the president said.

As Ukrinform reported, following talks in Dublin with U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Zelensky outlined the key outcomes of the negotiations in Abu Dhabi: a major prisoner exchange, an agreement to continue negotiations, and the inclusion of European representatives in the talks.

Trilateral negotiations involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia were held in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Photo: Office of the President