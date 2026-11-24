MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of state made the statement in Chop while speaking with community leaders at a meeting of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“A comprehensive solution to counter guided aerial bombs is in the works. I think we will be able to achieve the right practical result. It is important for us to ensure that guided aerial bombs are no longer used to attack Sumy or other communities,” Zelensky said.

At the same time, he noted that the situation with guided aerial bombs in border areas remained difficult, as aircraft, including Swedish Gripen fighter jets, would be unable to operate there because of Russia's dense air defense network.

“Because the Russians have many air defense systems close to our country's borders, aircraft cannot approach the line of contact, as we would lose both pilots and aircraft. These are real challenges. But I think we will find all the solutions,” the president said.

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Zelensky earlier said Ukraine expected the Swedish Gripen fighter jets to arrive in January or February.

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the arrival of Gripen jets would significantly strengthen the capabilities of the Ukrainian Air Force. He said that Gripen aircraft equipped with Meteor missiles would give Ukraine's aviation a“long arm,” enabling it to push Russian aircraft carrying guided aerial bombs farther away from the front line.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine