MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

European Union governments are nearing a deal to include British carmakers in the bloc's Made in Europe subsidy scheme without requiring the United Kingdom to match EU tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Under a compromise proposed by the Irish EU presidency and seen by the outlet, UK-made electric vehicles would qualify for EU subsidies if Britain continues to give EU-made vehicles access to its own subsidy programs. Extra credits that help carmakers meet fleet emissions targets would remain limited to small electric vehicles made in the EU.

EU ministers are due to discuss the proposal next week, and the legislation also requires European Parliament approval to pass.