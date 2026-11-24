Binance stated on Tuesday that it is working with the United States Department of Justice and industry partners to help recover over $1.1 billion in cryptocurrency that the US government said was "stolen" in last month's hacking attack by North Korea.

"We expect to continue cooperating throughout the asset forfeiture process, with the goal of supporting the return of affected funds as efficiently as possible," the cryptocurrency exchange said in a post on X.

The US Department of Justice previously revealed that it is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), US Secret Service, and Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Criminal Investigation, and that over $2.9 billion in cryptocurrency has been recovered since the cyberattack, which has an estimated impact of $6.3 billion.