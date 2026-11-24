Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy and Director, Centre for Climate and Energy Policy, Australian National University

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Frank Jotzo is Professor at the ANU Crawford School of Public Policy and director of the Centre for Climate and Energy Policy. As an environmental economist, his research focuses on policy relevant aspects of climate change and energy, in the context of development and economic reform. He is initiator and lead of various research initiatives and projects on climate policy especially decarbonisation in energy and industry.

Frank Jotzo has been a Lead Author of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 5th and 6th Assessment Reports. He has been involved in policy research and advisory, including to providing advice to Australian federal and State/Territory governments, most recently as lead of Australia's Carbon Leakage Review, and currently as a commissioner with the NSW Net Zero Commission and chair of Queensland's Clean Economy Expert Panel.



2006–present Academic, ANU

2001–2005 PhD scholar, ANU 1998–2002 Research economist, ABARE



Australian National University, PhD

Australian National University, MPhil HU Berlin, Diploma (equiv honours)

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