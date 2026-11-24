MENAFN - The Conversation) Australians are awaiting the release on December 18 of the final report of the Royal Commission on Anti-Semitism and Social Cohesion. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the commission after sustained public pressure in the wake of the horrific massacre at Bondi last December.

There was something uniquely Australian about this reflexive turn to a royal commission. As early as 1924, media provocateurs wrote about Australian policymakers'“Royal Commission Craziness”. Since 1901, there have been 140 federal royal commissions, while the Commonwealth and states between them have initiated at least 25 since 2000.

In a political culture marked by growing polarisation and distrust, why do royal commissions persist as a common and respected tool of governance in Australia?

Australia's rich history of such inquiries is littered with constructive as well as cautionary examples. But while governments are quick to establish them, the real test lies in how governments respond to and implement their recommendations.

What is a royal commission?

Royal commissions are Australia's highest form of public inquiry. They are formally established by the governor-general or state governor on the advice of government ministers. Unlike other inquiries, they can compel witnesses and command the production of documents.

They can help policymakers grapple with intractable challenges – South Australia's current Royal Commission into Artificial Intelligence may be one such case.

Their prestige depends on perceptions of impartiality and independence. Partisanship and opportunism are frowned on and can generate political own-goals.

In the early 1980s, then prime minister Malcolm Fraser initiated a royal commission to investigate the combative painters and dockers' union, only for the commission to unearth evidence of widespread corporate tax evasion, including in Liberal Party circles.

Royal commissions do more than investigate. They can shape how crises are understood, responsibility assigned, and social and political risk managed. They can redefine policy problems, manage (and sometimes delay) contentious issues, gather data, hold governments accountable, and open up new policy futures that governments and leaders must then reckon with.

At their most sensational, royal commissions can become a type of political theatre where dramatic issues, ranging from espionage to maritime disasters, are litigated in full public view.

Evidence and expertise

Royal commissions hear from both expert and ordinary witnesses. This means they can frame what type of evidence is privileged and whose voices are heard. Lawyers, bankers, intelligence officials, public servants and disciplinary experts were historically key to a commission's investigations and findings.

Yet, different voices have come to the fore in commission hearings over time. The 1903 Royal Commission into the Decline of the Birth Rate in New South Wales largely ignored women's experiences and suppressed evidence about birth control.

By contrast, the 1970s Royal Commission on Human Relationships actively invited public submissions. It recognised the expertise of women's refuge workers, whose evidence helped bring domestic violence into public discussion.

Other royal commissions have made listening to people harmed by institutions central to their work. The Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, often seen as a“truth-telling inquiry” offered survivors different ways to give evidence. It was the first royal commission to hold private sessions to gather confidential testimony.

Of course, witnesses could find their existing injustices compounded when commissioners dismissed their perspectives. The 1983–85 Evatt Royal Commission gave veterans of the war in Vietnam a formal opportunity to present their experiences of illness and trauma as a result of exposure to defoliants during their deployment.

However, its finding that chemical exposure was not linked to their suffering privileged official evidence over many veterans' accounts. The result left veterans and families feeling betrayed.

Creating and preserving power imbalances

Royal commissions have been complicit in maintaining power imbalances that do a disservice to Indigenous Australians in particular. In the early 20th century, royal commissions convened by state governments helped create the conditions for what we now know as the Stolen Generations.

In 1991, after four years of work, the final report of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody was handed down. Few documents have done more to reckon with the legacies of colonisation and identify urgent recommendations – 339 in total.

Yet, that report is now a symbol of political inaction. In 2025, Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe pointed out that a further 602 Indigenous people had died in custody since 1991. Successive governments have failed to implement the full suite of recommendations.

Achieving accountability?

The campaign for the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide shows why Australians demand these inquiries. After more than 50 inquiries and reports on veteran wellbeing, bereaved families, veterans and advocates called for a systemic investigation into veteran suicide and institutional failure. They sought the independence and authority of a royal commission.

A royal commission can elevate or reframe a public issue. The royal commission into the Robodebt scheme helped transform a cruel political rhetoric about welfare recipients as“dole bludgers” into a story of public malfeasance and institutional wrongdoing.

Former prime ministers, staffers and senior public servants were summoned to the commission to be held publicly accountable for their actions.

Read more: Two former federal departmental heads breached public service code 25 times in Robodebt scandal

Demands for royal commissions are often driven by a hunger for justice. In the recent past, disturbingly frequent instances of domestic, family and sexual violence have led to calls for a royal commission. Dozens of earlier inquiries, including royal commissions in various states, have produced comprehensive recommendations for governments to enact. But the public demand for a national royal commission remains.

Findings versus implementation

It can be easy for passionate stakeholders and sectoral advocates to land on a royal commission as a political goal. Petitions, deputations and media campaigns can quickly be put toward that objective. After Bondi, the campaign for a royal commission was particularly well-orchestrated.

But holding a royal commission is one thing; considering and implementing its recommendations is quite another.

Self-appointed experts can be more vocal about securing an inquiry than about what happens afterwards. The continuing problem of Aboriginal deaths in custody shows governments can evade the hard choices posed by a royal commission's recommendations.

We do not yet know what commissioner Virginia Bell will recommend in her report on the antisemitism royal commission. The commission has heard a range of testimonies both expert and intimate in manner.

Of course, antisemitism and social cohesion are complex challenges that defy simple solutions. The hardest part of the process – deliberation and implementation – lies ahead.