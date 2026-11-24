Sexologist & Lecturer and Research Fellow in Communications & Culture, Edith Cowan University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr Giselle Woodley is a sexologist and works as a Lecturer and Postdoctoral Research fellow at the School of Arts and Humanities at Edith Cowan University in Australia. Giselle explores issues pertaining to sexuality, sexual violence, pornography, sexuality education, intimate communications, AI, image-based abuse, digital censorship and young people.

Giselle is a co-founder of Bloom-Ed ( a Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) advocacy group, and she is particularly interested in the benefits of RSE and real solutions that work in relation to these issues, which ultimately increase individual wellbeing, support healthy relationships, and reduce sexual violence.



2025–present Lecturer, Edith Cowan University

2025–present Postdoctoral research fellow, Edith Cowan University

2022–2025 Research Assistant, Curtin University 2017–2023 Sessional Academic, Curtin Unviersity



2026 Working with teens to co-design a porn literacy program that mitigates harm Role: Chief Investigator Funding Source: Australian Research Council Discovery Linkage Project

2025 Teen-informed strategies to counter sexual image abuse and sextortion Role: Research Fellow Funding Source: Australian Research Council Discovery Project 2020 Adolescents' perceptions of harm from accessing online sexual content Role: PhD Candidate Funding Source: Australian Research Council Discovery Project

Society of Australian Sexologists

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