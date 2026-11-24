MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

ADVERTISEMENT

Srinagar- A physics textbook can take a student to the edge of the universe, but a meeting with the person behind those lessons can make that universe feel a little closer.

That was the excitement in North Kashmir, where Padma Shri award-winning physicist Professor H.C. Verma became the centre of attention at a two-day science carnival.

Generations of Indian students have grown up reading his name in their physics textbooks.

This time, the man behind those lessons was right in front of them.

At Hill Grange School in Handwara, students from educational institutions across Kupwara district gathered to meet Verma, listen to him and engage with the ideas that have made him one of India's most recognised figures in science education.

ADVERTISEMENT

There was something special about seeing an iconic name step out of the pages of a book. Science, after all, becomes far more exciting when the people who pursue it come within reach.

The exhibition brought its own world of discovery. Scientific models, experiments, innovative ideas and student projects filled the programme, giving young participants a chance to put their classroom knowledge to work.

The exercise went beyond displaying carefully prepared models and encouraged students to observe, question, experiment and find explanations for the things they see around them. A good question, as the saying goes, can be worth more than a thousand ready-made answers.

Technical sessions and direct interactions with visiting experts added another dimension to the two-day gathering. Teachers joined students in discussions with academics and science communicators, making the carnival a meeting ground for different generations of learners.

Among those gathered was Dr. Baba Nazrul Islam, president of the Private Schools Association Jammu and Kashmir, who joined Verma as chief guest. The gathering also brought together Dr. Khurshid Ahmed, secretary of the Science Communicators Association, Jammu and Kashmir, and Dr. Ranjeet Kumar, a science communicator from Kanpur. Zahoor Ahmad, chairman of Monarch School, Handwara, and executive members of PSAJK Kupwara were also present.

Speaking to students and parents, Dr. Islam praised Hill Grange School chairman Javed Ahmad Mir for opening the institution's doors to students from other schools and creating an opportunity to meet distinguished academics. He stressed that scientific thinking grows when children learn to question, reason and look beyond the answers printed in their books.

Mathematics, he said, needed special attention.“A strong command of numbers and analytical thinking gives children the foundation to understand scientific principles, develop technology and solve practical problems,” he said.

His message to students was clear: the road to scientific discovery often begins with the simplest mathematical idea.

Read Also Why Kashmiri Students Miss Science Olympiads What Science Still Cannot Explain

He also turned to a concern playing out in homes and classrooms.

Children are spending increasing amounts of time in front of screens, he said, and parents need to strike a balance by encouraging reading, outdoor activities and meaningful academic engagement.“Curiosity needs nourishment, and a screen cannot replace the experience of exploring the world with one's own eyes.”

Dr. Islam also spoke about the people who stand behind the classroom: teachers.

PSAJK, he said, remained committed to their professional development and the capacity-building of school staff through regular training, academic interactions and exposure to emerging developments in science, education and technology.

“Schools,” he said,“must keep learning if they hope to prepare children for a world that keeps changing.”