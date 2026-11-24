MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday praised the functioning of the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board, describing its work in religious, educational and social sectors as a benchmark for other Waqf boards across the country.

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Speaking after visiting the revered Baba Reshi shrine in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir, Rijiju said the work undertaken by the J&K Waqf Board had exceeded his expectations and deserved appreciation.

He particularly praised the renovation and development of the Baba Reshi shrine complex, saying the construction and restoration work had been carried out commendably.

“The way this entire complex has been built, including the main place where devotees offer prayers, is commendable. They have done a wonderful job,” he told reporters.

The Union Minister said the J&K Waqf Board had also undertaken significant work at the Hazratbal shrine and in the fields of education, healthcare and social welfare.

He said other Waqf boards in the country should draw inspiration from the initiatives undertaken in Jammu and Kashmir.

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“I have said before that no other Waqf Board in India has done more splendid work than this. All other Waqf boards in the country need to take inspiration and learn from the good work done by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board,” Rijiju said.

Congratulating Waqf Board Chairperson Darakhshan Andrabi and her team, he assured that he would continue to extend support and encouragement to their initiatives.

The minister also appreciated the Board's efforts to generate revenue from Waqf properties and assets through proper planning and utilise the resources for public welfare.

Rijiju, who is also the Chairman of the Central Waqf Council, said he would convene a meeting to discuss ways to improve the functioning of Waqf boards across the country.

“We want all state Waqf boards to function well. The Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board has worked beyond my imagination and expectations,” he said.

Responding to a question about providing Hajj pilgrimage opportunities to employees of Waqf institutions, Rijiju said the government was keen to extend such opportunities to them in the future.

He said he had recently discussed the issue of increasing India's Hajj quota with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah during his visit to the country.

Rijiju said that once the quota was enhanced, efforts would be made to accommodate Waqf employees along with other categories of applicants.

“We want them to get a chance too. Within that quota, we send some employees, and we would like to give Waqf personnel an opportunity in the future as well,” he said.