MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The seizure of 1,600 kilograms of frozen buffalo meat at Budgam Railway Station has triggered a wider food-safety crackdown across Jammu and Kashmir, with the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) conducting 364 inspections, suspending nine food business licences or registrations and issuing 21 improvement notices.

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The department has also recommended 31 cases for adjudication and compounded more than 19 cases under Section 69 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, bringing renewed attention to food-safety violations and the effectiveness of routine inspections across the Union Territory.

The Budgam seizure on November 14 exposed serious lapses in the transportation of perishable food products. The consignment, originating from Delhi and intended for delivery in Srinagar, had allegedly been booked through railway parcel services as general goods without adequate temperature-control arrangements, proper disclosure or mandatory labelling.

The FDA subsequently confirmed that the entire 1,600-kg consignment had been destroyed and legal proceedings initiated against the persons and entities concerned.

The department's response gathered pace immediately after the incident. On November 15, it conducted 85 inspections of meat storage and processing units, issued 16 improvement notices, recommended 11 cases for proceedings under Section 56 of the Act and compounded four cases with a total fine of Rs 4,000.

A subsequent enforcement drive covered 108 establishments, during which three FSSAI licences were suspended, five samples were lifted and five cases were recommended under Section 56. One case was also initiated under Section 58 over expired food articles, while expired products worth approximately Rs 77,500 were destroyed.

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The FDA later disclosed cumulative post-Budgam figures of 364 inspections, nine licence or registration suspensions, 21 improvement notices, 31 recommendations for adjudication and more than 19 cases compounded under Section 69.

However, the department has not provided a consolidated quantity of additional rotten meat or adulterated food seized during these inspections, even as the enforcement drive has expanded across the Union Territory.

The latest action comes against the backdrop of the major rotten-meat controversy that rocked Kashmir in August 2025, when authorities uncovered large quantities of decomposed, unlabelled and unsafe meat during raids across the Valley.

More than 12,000 kilograms of such meat was reported seized during the crackdown, while the FDA separately disclosed that over 3,500 kilograms had been seized and destroyed during an intensified enforcement operation in the initial days of the controversy.

One of the major recoveries was made on July 31, 2025, when 1,200 kilograms of foul-smelling meat were seized and destroyed at a facility in Zakura. Police registered FIR No. 48/2025 at Police Station Zakoora, while subsequent raids and investigations brought several meat storage and supply points under scrutiny.

The controversy also severely affected the restaurant and hospitality sector, with businesses reporting a sharp decline in customer confidence.

The FDA subsequently disclosed that during 2025 it had seized another 4,040 kilograms of frozen meat and meat products from five establishments in Srinagar for violations of prescribed requirements.

These included 1,200 kilograms from Sunshine Industries, Zakura; 500 kilograms from Al-Taqwa, Lasjan; 1,400 kilograms from M.M. Foods, HMT; 420 kilograms from Niyaz Ahmad Kawa, Aali Kadal; and 520 kilograms from Al-Azeem Enterprises, Manderbagh.

Following adjudication, penalties ranging from Rs 17,500 to Rs 5 lakh were imposed on the respective operators. The department also said two samples were examined by the ICAR-National Meat Research Institute, Hyderabad, and identified as buffalo meat.

The enforcement record from 2025 also included suspension of FSSAI licences of several food establishments in Kashmir, including Al-Taqwa Foods, Sunshine Foods, Aarif Enterprises, Anmol Foods, Jubilant Food Works (Domino's Pizza) in Anantnag, Shanu Shahi Biryani, Shan Fish Fry, Bismillah Sweets and Khanday Poultry.

The latest round of licence suspensions has extended the crackdown to establishments in both Kashmir and Jammu.

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Among those named in the November 21 suspension action were Jan Sweets, Hazoori Bagh, Srinagar; the bakery manufacturing unit of Mughal Darbar, Residency Road; Cottage Inn Restaurant, Baghat; Madina Sunrise Poultry, Baghat; Madina Zaika Biryani, Baghat; Orbit Restaurant, New Pulwama; and NFS Poultry, Mandli, Billawar.

Reports also named Delhi Ki Mashoor Biryani and Restaurant NAZ at Vijaypur, Samba, although published accounts differed over the total number of establishments covered.

In a separate enforcement action, the FDA recommended suspension of licences of Delhi Chicken Point, Boulevard Road, Srinagar; Royal Punjabi Restaurant, Boulevard Road; Sun-N-Shade, Boulevard Road; and Copenhagen Hospitality Private Limited, Bahu Plaza, Jammu, over hygiene and sanitation deficiencies.

At Copenhagen Hospitality, 45 kilograms of frozen chicken were seized and destroyed for failure to maintain prescribed temperature conditions. The department did not describe the seized chicken as rotten.

On November 23, following inspections of 281 food establishments across Jammu and Kashmir, the FDA suspended the registrations of Zaika Chicken Biryani, Khayam, Srinagar, and Royal 99 Café, Shalimar, Srinagar, over food-safety, sanitation and hygiene violations.

The department also lifted 51 samples of meat, meat products and other food commodities and initiated nine cases, including six concerning insanitary and unhygienic conditions.

Despite the 2025 controversy and the prohibitory order issued in October that year restricting the transportation, storage and sale of frozen food products without prescribed temperature-control arrangements and mandatory labelling, the Budgam incident has again exposed vulnerabilities in the supply and transportation chain.

The FDA's own figures show that during the financial year 2026-27, it had conducted 12,778 inspections, collected 7,266 enforcement samples and 2,857 surveillance samples, instituted 533 cases and secured adjudication in 619 cases, with penalties totalling approximately Rs 1.004 crore.

The department has also announced plans to expand the NABL-accredited testing capacity of government food laboratories to 2,500 parameters by January 2027 and 3,500 by March 2027.

However, the recurrence of major food-safety controversies despite extensive inspection figures has brought the effectiveness of routine surveillance into focus.

People have demanded that the FDA publish establishment-wise details of seized rotten meat, laboratory findings, inspection reports and final orders, including whether suspended licences have subsequently been restored or permanently cancelled. (KNT)