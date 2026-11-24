MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The agitation by postgraduate (PG) and Senior Resident doctors demanding enhancement of stipends and pay parity with premier medical institutions intensified across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with resident doctors from several Government Medical Colleges and district hospitals joining the protests.

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The agitation entered its fifth consecutive day at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar and sixth day at GMC Jammu, as doctors continued to demand revision of their existing pay structure, removal of disparities and a uniform policy across medical institutions in the Union Territory.

The Association of Indian Medical Students and Resident Doctors (AIMSA), along with Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), said the demands were aimed at securing financial parity for PG and Senior Resident doctors with their counterparts at SKIMS Srinagar, AIIMS Jammu and other premier central medical institutions.

At GMC Jammu, AIMSA Chief Advisors Dr Sanah and Dr Abhishek Mittal said immediate enhancement of stipends remained the central demand. RDA Vice President Dr Abhimanyu Manhas also extended support to the agitation.

As part of the peaceful protest, resident doctors in Jammu held a silent demonstration on Tuesday, wearing white aprons, black bands and face masks to express solidarity and highlight their grievances.

Resident doctors at Sub-District Hospital Sopore also staged a protest, demanding equal pay and recognition.

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AIMSA has placed several demands before the government, including replacement of the existing 6th Pay Commission-based structure with 7th Central Pay Commission Level 10 for PG residents, along with Dearness Allowance (DA) and House Rent Allowance (HRA).

The association has also sought an enhancement of the basic pay of Senior Residents to Rs 67,700, at par with their counterparts at SKIMS Srinagar and other central medical institutions, besides 20 per cent Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) for PG and Senior Resident doctors.

Other demands include regular revision of DA and implementation of a uniform pay structure across all Government Medical Colleges and SKIMS in Jammu and Kashmir.

AIMSA President J&K Dr Mohammad Momin Khan said the association was hopeful of a positive response from the government and urged the authorities to resolve the issue without further delay.

He welcomed Health Minister Sakina Itoo's interaction with the protesting doctors and expressed hope that the government would take concrete steps, as it had previously done in the case of MBBS and BDS interns.

The agitation has also received support from several district-level healthcare institutions. Dr Yaser Fayaz from District Hospital Kulgam said resident doctors there had joined the indefinite strike from November 23 over disparities in stipends.

He said elective services would remain suspended, while emergency services would continue as usual.

At JLNM Hospital, Dr Ravi and Dr Zoha Suzain highlighted the disparity faced by DNB residents, saying they were currently receiving a stipend of only Rs 48,000.

Dr Yamin from District Hospital Pulwama also joined the agitation, while PG residents from GMC Anantnag, GMC Baramulla and GMC Doda extended their participation.

The protesting doctors maintained that their movement was peaceful and aimed at securing fair remuneration, financial parity and a uniform policy across medical institutions in J&K.

They urged the government to initiate meaningful dialogue and take a time-bound decision, warning that continued delays could deepen resentment among resident doctors.