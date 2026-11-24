Leveraging deep sector expertise, specialized financial valuation and modeling, and strategic transaction and capital markets execution gained from a longstanding career in investment banking, Mr. Anderson will help drive growth and further strengthen the firm's presence among technology companies.

Mr. Anderson most recently served as Managing Director, Technology Equity Capital Markets at Baird, following earlier roles at KeyBanc Capital Markets and Pacific Crest Securities. Throughout his career, he has worked on more than 300 equity offerings and M&A transactions across software, internet, consumer technology, fintech, healthcare IT, industrial technology, and clean energy. He has also advised management teams on sharpening their investment theses, identifying and targeting institutional shareholders, and building lasting relationships with the investment community.

Mr. Anderson's appointment builds on Corbin's continued investment in attracting experienced industry talent, including the additions of Michael Newshel, a healthcare equity research expert who leads the firm's Healthcare vertical, and Sam Pearlstein, whose extensive experience spans investor relations, corporate finance, and Aerospace & Defense. These appointments further strengthen Corbin's sector expertise and strategic advisory capabilities.

“Throughout my career in equity capital markets, I've seen firsthand how a compelling investment thesis can influence investor perceptions and drive long-term shareholder value,” said Mr. Anderson.“Corbin's differentiated approach, which is based on proprietary research, informed by data-driven insights, and supported by strong institutional investor relationships, and trusted relationships with C-suite executives and boards reflect the principles that have guided my career. I'm excited to help Corbin's clients strengthen their equity stories, elevate investor engagement, and achieve sustained outperformance.”

About Corbin Advisor s

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor® (VOI®) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance.

We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

Media Inquiries

Michael Becker, Head of Sales & Marketing

...

Career Inquiries

Lisa Simonetti, Head of Talent

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.