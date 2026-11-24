MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realtor.comconducts a nationwide media tour featuring senior economists Hannah Jones and Joel Berner, in conjunction with D S Simon Media unpacking what's changed between the housing market older generations remember and the one younger buyers face today.

“I bought my first house when mortgage rates were 14%!” Sound familiar? This holiday season, Realtor.com® economists can help younger adults answer,“So, why haven't you bought a house yet?” with a little humor, a lot of context and the latest housing facts.

Lower rates today help narrow the monthly mortgage-payment gap compared with the 1980s, but getting to the closing table is another story. At today's savings rate, the typical household would need 10.5 years to save for a 10% down payment on a median-priced home, versus just over three years in the 1980s. That's a lot of holiday dinners spent answering the same question.

What's changed? Home prices have outpaced incomes, leaving the typical household with about $150,000 in lost home purchasing power, or needing roughly $49,000 more in annual household income to buy, according to the Realtor.com® analysis. Add HOA fees, insurance challenges, limited inventory and repeat buyers' equity advantage, and comparing mortgage rates doesn't tell the whole story.

To help younger generations navigate the holiday housing conversation, Hannah Jones and Joel Berner answered the most pressing questions on this topic:

Everyone remembers those 14% mortgage rates. Why is buying a home harder for younger generations today?



Even though mortgage rates are much lower today than they were in the 1980s - around 7% compared to roughly 14% back then, the bigger issue is how much faster home prices have grown relative to incomes.

In the 1980s, the median home price was about three times the median annual household income. Today, it's closer to five times annual household income.

That means it's harder to save for a down payment, harder to manage the monthly mortgage payment, and harder to find affordable starter homes because so many buyers are competing for the same limited inventory. So, while today's buyers benefit from lower financing costs, much of that advantage has been offset by the significant rise in home prices compared to incomes.

It can take 10 and a half years to save for a down payment. What's driving that challenge?



What's driving that challenge is the rising cost of home prices. A down payment on a more expensive home requires a much larger amount of money upfront than it did in the 1980s.

But there's another factor: Americans are saving considerably less. The cost of living is much higher today, and expenses like gas, groceries and other everyday necessities are eating into people's ability to put money aside and build up savings for a down payment.

In the 1980s, the personal savings rate was closer to 10% of annual income. Today, it's more like 5% on average. So, buyers are facing a bigger financial target while saving at a slower pace. That combination makes it take much longer to get into a home.

Beyond home prices, how are insurance, HOA fees and limited inventory making things even tougher?



The additional costs of homeownership have been rising in recent years, and they've become both more common and more expensive across the country. Insurance premiums are climbing significantly, assuming you can even get coverage, and property taxes are increasing along with home values.

All of this highlights the real challenge facing first-time homebuyers. It's not just about principal and interest anymore. It's about the total cost of owning a home, including insurance, property taxes and all the other expenses that come with it.

Limited inventory makes the situation even more difficult. There simply aren't as many lower-priced homes available as there were in years past. That means buyers are taking on these additional costs on top of an already higher purchase price, making the overall monthly cost of homeownership increasingly difficult to afford, especially with the broader cost of living continuing to rise.

For first-time buyers hoping to finally get into the market, what's your best advice for getting started?



The best advice is to stay informed. At Realtor.com, we publish housing market research every day, both nationally and locally. That local data can be especially valuable for first-time homebuyers because it helps them understand how competitive their market is and how quickly they may need to act.

In some areas, buyers may find themselves in a seller's market, where demand is high and inventory is limited. That means they may need to be more aggressive, potentially competing in bidding wars, offering above asking price and moving quickly to secure a home.

But in more buyer-friendly markets, where there are more sellers than buyers, the dynamic is very different. Buyers may have more options and more time to make decisions. They can get inspections, do their due diligence and carefully review their budgets to make sure all the additional costs of homeownership fit within what they can afford each month.

Ultimately, knowledge is power. Understanding the conditions in your local housing market and how quickly you need to move is an important first step for anyone looking to buy their first home.

For more information, visit Realtor.com for listings and Realtor.com/research for the latest housing market insights.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Realtor.com®.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at