Sixth Consecutive Year of Partnership

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced its return as the Official Beef Jerky Partner of the 2026 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off. The tournament will take place November 23–26 at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on the campus of Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers, Florida. The Beach Division, scheduled for November 24 and 26, features Purdue, Oklahoma, DePaul and Pitt.

As part of its 2026 sponsorship, Old Trapper will bring back its time-out activation, giving one fan the chance to step onto the court and attempt a layup, free throw and 3-pointer for the opportunity to win Old Trapper jerky and exclusive merchandise. Before each game, another fan will be selected to deliver the official game ball on court and receive Old Trapper jerky.

“Returning for our sixth year at the Fort Myers Tip-Off is something we're truly proud of,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“This event has become a tradition for us-a chance to support college basketball, engage with fans and share Old Trapper beef jerky with athletes and fans alike.”

Old Trapper will also present the Play of the Game broadcast segment during each Men's Beach Division game, extending the brand's presence throughout the tournament's coverage. New this year, Old Trapper will offer four lucky fans at each Beach Division game a seat upgrade to sideline tickets, along with a gift from Old Trapper.

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About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky and beef sticks from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 55+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky and meat sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki, and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit .

Kristyn Ristaino

Avalon PR Group

+1 5127778602

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Old Trapper Returns as Official Beef Jerky Partner of the 2026 Skechers Fort Myers Tip-Off News Provided By Avalon PR Group November 24, 2026, 19:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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