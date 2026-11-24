The AI-native helpdesk resolves queries with cited answers, captures leads in the same chat, and bills only for confirmed resolutions, with no seat fees

- Ramesh Kumar, Head of Growth at FidioraSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fidiora, an AI-native customer support platform, today announced its official launch following 18 months of product development. The platform enters general availability with more than 100 companies already using it to answer customer questions, route complex issues to human agents and capture sales leads from support conversations.Fidiora is built on agentic AI, software that acts on a request rather than only drafting a reply. Its AI agent grounds every answer in a company's own help documentation, website and past tickets, cites its sources, and can complete eligible tasks inside the chat, such as processing a refund or changing an account setting. When a question falls outside its scope, the conversation passes to a human agent with full context.The launch comes as support leaders face pressure to handle growing ticket volumes without matching growth in headcount. Gartner predicts that by 2029, agentic AI will autonomously resolve 80% of common customer service issues without human intervention, leading to a 30% reduction in operational costs. Over the past two years, outcome-based pricing for AI agents has also moved into the mainstream of the helpdesk category."Support teams have been sold two things that don't work well together: bloated seat-based software and chatbots that close conversations without solving anything," said Ramesh Kumar, Head of Growth at Fidiora. "We spent a year and a half building a platform around one rule: resolve, don't deflect. Companies should be able to help more customers, faster, without hiring in step with every spike in volume."Pricing tied to verified resolutionsFidiora charges $0.69 per resolution for the first 1,000 resolutions each month and $0.45 per resolution after that, with unlimited seats and all channels included. A resolution is billed only when the AI fully answers a question or completes a task without human involvement. Handoffs to human agents, abandoned chats, timeouts and conversations where Fidiora cannot confirm the customer was helped are not billed. Teams can set a monthly spend cap that the bill cannot exceed.Built to work beside or replace existing helpdesksCompanies can deploy Fidiora in front of an existing helpdesk without a forced migration, or move fully onto the platform. Fidiora publishes migration guides for 20 support platforms, including Zendesk, Freshdesk, Intercom, Help Scout, Zoho Desk, Gorgias, HubSpot Service Hub and Salesforce Service Cloud. It integrates with tools such as Slack, WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Shopify, Stripe, HubSpot, Salesforce, Notion and Confluence. Setup involves three steps: connecting knowledge sources, configuring rules and going live, a process the company says typically takes under an hour."The platform is designed so support leads, not engineers, own the configuration," said Ramesh Kumar, Head of Growth at Fidiora. "Routing, priorities and escalation rules are written in plain language, and the same conversation that resolves a support question can spot a buying signal and pass a qualified lead to sales."Core capabilities at launch- AI chat that resolves: 24/7 answers grounded in company content, with source citations and human handoff- Lead capture: detects buying intent in support chats, qualifies visitors and routes leads to sales with the full transcript- Customizable pipeline: drag-and-drop stages, custom statuses and escalation routing- Rule engine: segments and prioritizes conversations by plan, region, value or VIP status without code- Helpdesk essentials: shared inbox with collision detection, tickets, tags, SLAs, macros, multichannel customer history and analytics that separate deflection from real resolutionFidiora states that customer data is never sold or used to train third-party AI models, and can be exported or deleted at any time. Enterprise plans add SSO/SAML, role-based access, audit logs, custom data residency and SLA guarantees.AvailabilityFidiora is available now at , with self-serve signup that requires no credit card. Enterprise demos can be booked at demo.About FidioraFidiora is an AI-native customer support platform that resolves customer questions with cited answers, captures leads in the same chat and routes remaining issues to human agents. The company charges only for genuine resolutions, with no seat fees, and works alongside or in place of existing helpdesks. Learn more at .Media Contact

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Fidiora Launches Agentic AI Support Platform After 18 Months of Development, Going Live With More Than 100 Customers News Provided By Compile7 Media November 24, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Science, Technology



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