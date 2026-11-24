Thomas Simeone, managing partner of Simeone & Miller, earns recognition for the third consecutive year.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Simeone & Miller, LLP is proud to announce that managing partner and trial attorney Thomas Simeone has been named to Northern Virginia Magazine's 2026 Top Lawyers list. This marks his third consecutive year on the list and reflects his longstanding reputation within the Washington, D.C., legal community.Each year, Northern Virginia Magazine identifies respected practitioners across various areas of law throughout Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. The magazine's editorial team reviews each peer nomination to determine the final list of lawyers, which is featured in its December issue.With more than three decades of experience, Mr. Simeone has dedicated his career to advocating for individuals and families affected by others' negligence and wrongdoing. He has served as lead trial counsel in state and federal cases involving motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, premises liability, defective products and civil rights violations.“It's always an honor to be recognized by fellow attorneys, especially in a legal community I've been part of for so many years,” said Mr. Simeone.“I'm fortunate to work with people who care deeply about our clients, and this recognition is something our entire team can be proud of.”For more information about Thomas Simeone and Simeone & Miller, LLP, visit simeonemiller.About Simeone & Miller, LLPFounded in 2002, Simeone & Miller, LLP is a Washington, D.C.-based personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the District of Columbia, Virginia and Maryland. The firm represents clients in matters involving motor vehicle accidents, medical malpractice, wrongful death, premises liability and other serious injuries. Its attorneys are committed to providing personalized legal representation and helping clients rebuild their lives after an injury.

Tiana Guzman

Omnizant LLC

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Thomas Simeone Named a 2026 Top Lawyer by Northern Virginia Magazine News Provided By Omnizant November 24, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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