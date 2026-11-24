Lauren Janes of the Janes Team, realtor of Delaware

Lauren Janes of Delaware celebrates 114 transaction sides while helping first-time buyers achieve homeownership and mentoring mothers in real estate.

- Lauren Janes WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lauren Janes of Delaware Leads Compass Team to More Than 44 Million Dollars in 2025 SalesWith 114 transaction sides credited by RealTrends, The Janes Team founder brings charisma and a tireless work ethic to helping buyers and fellow agentsWILMINGTON, Del., November 24, 2026 - Lauren Janes of Delaware is approaching 11 years in real estate with a team milestone to celebrate. The Janes Team at Compass recorded $44.36 million in sales volume and 114 transaction sides in 2025, according to the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings for small teams. For Janes, who founded the team in 2020, that growth traces back to the buyers who gave her a start and the agents who have grown alongside her.Before she led a team, Janes recalls handling 60 to 70 sales a year on her own. She remembers driving two hours to Dover to show homes to buyers with modest budgets, some unsure whether homeownership was possible. Helping people take that first step became a driving force in her career.Getting her start close to homeJanes grew up in Pike Creek and graduated from Wilmington University in 2014 with a degree in business management. Her stepfather, a mortgage lender, encouraged her to consider real estate. She entered the business full time and will mark her 11th anniversary in February 2027.She also remembers what it felt like to be a first-time buyer. In 2016, at age 25, she purchased her own first home. As her career developed, helping other buyers reach that point became a lasting focus.Her charisma and outgoing personality bring warmth to those conversations. Janes helps buyers work through their questions, including the worry that they haven't saved enough to begin. Working with lenders to explain assistance options became part of her approach, and she says referrals from those early clients helped establish her business.Making the first purchase feel possibleFirst-time buyers remain an important part of the practice for Lauren Janes of Delaware. She estimates she has worked with hundreds throughout her career, including households that began with limited savings.“If you do not have money saved, there are options for you to be able to buy a home with very little money,” said Janes.Her advice is to speak with a lender early about down payment assistance, eligibility and estimated cash needed at closing. Buyers should ask what a program covers, which expenses remain their responsibility and when to apply.Janes recalls some transactions in which buyers purchased with roughly $1,000 to $2,000 of their own money. That experience doesn't mean every buyer will need the same amount. The property, loan, closing costs and any assistance a buyer qualifies for all affect the total.For some clients, that first purchase has helped make a later move possible. Janes has worked with buyers who used equity from selling their first home toward a larger one as their households grew. She encourages buyers to consider both their current budget and what they may need over the next several years.Helping mothers build careers of their ownWhen Janes founded The Janes Team in 2020, she began recruiting mothers who were entering real estate and wanted to build their own careers. Moving from individual agent to team leader gave her a new role in helping others learn the business.Their careers have taken different paths. Some agents who learned alongside her have gone on to lead teams of their own. Janes has continued welcoming mothers interested in real estate, bringing new agents into the work while serving buyers and sellers through the team.That drive is personal, too. Just two days after giving birth to her third child, Janes was showing homes again. The experience offers a striking glimpse of the energy and determination she brings to her career while raising a family. Her commitment to helping others extends to the mothers she recruits, giving them an opportunity to learn the business and build careers of their own.Looking ahead to the next buying seasonAs the holidays approach, Janes sees an opportunity for some buyers to take a little more time evaluating homes and negotiating. In her experience, sellers who need to move because of a life event continue to list through winter, while those with more flexibility often wait until spring approaches.She typically sees activity pick up in February. For buyers hoping to shop then, she encourages using the winter months to clarify financing, look closely at the expected monthly payment and decide which home features matter most.Janes says buyers using assistance struggled to compete during the busy market from 2020 through 2024. She is now seeing more room for those buyers to explore their options. Her first-time clients often range from their late 20s to their 30s, though she is also helping a buyer purchase a first home around age 50. There are also more single women buying on their own more than any other time right now.Janes is licensed in Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The team also serves New Jersey through a teammate.About The Janes TeamFounded in 2020 by Lauren Janes of Delaware, The Janes Team is a Compass real estate team serving buyers and sellers in Delaware and surrounding markets. The team helps first-time buyers prepare for homeownership, guides sellers bringing a property to market and assists clients moving from one home to the next. Its work emphasizes clear communication, client education and local market knowledge.

Allison Seriani Rush

Prime Creative and Digital Marketing Agency

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Lauren Janes of Delaware Leads Compass Team to More Than 44 Million Dollars in 2025 Sales News Provided By Prime Creative and Digital Marketing Agency November 24, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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