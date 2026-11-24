MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI ) is honored to welcome U.S. Army Lieutenant General (Ret.) Raymond "Ray" Palumbo to its Board of Advisors.During a distinguished military career spanning more than 34 years, Lieutenant General Palumbo led conventional and special operations forces in peacetime and combat and held senior command, intelligence, and policy positions across the U.S. defense establishment. He concluded his military service as Director for Defense Intelligence and Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence, Warfighter Support, while concurrently leading the Pentagon's Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Task Force. In that capacity, he helped direct the rapid delivery of aviation platforms, advanced sensors, communications systems, information-processing capabilities, and intelligence support to U.S. and coalition forces operating around the world.His senior military assignments included serving as Commanding General of U.S. Army Alaska and Deputy Commander of U.S. Alaskan Command; Assistant Commanding General of the Joint Special Operations Command; and Deputy Commanding General of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He also served as Director of Strategy, Plans, and Policy for U.S. Special Operations Command and as Executive Officer to the Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command. Earlier in his career, he commanded the 12th Aviation Brigade in Germany and Iraq and the 5th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment in Germany.Brig.-Gen. (Ret) Tom Cosentino, Partner of Governance Risk Global and senior MEMRI board member, added: "I'm glad to welcome Ray Palumbo to MEMRI's Board of Advisors. As a fellow Army retired General Officer, I appreciate the perspective he brings from both leading troops in the field and overseeing defense intelligence at the Pentagon. Ray knows how much good judgment depends on understanding what people are saying in their own language and in their own context. That's at the heart of MEMRI's work, and it's where I think Ray will make a real contribution."Following his retirement from the Army, Lieutenant General Palumbo founded Venturi Solutions LLC, a defense strategy firm working across the aerospace, defense, intelligence, and technology sectors. He serves on the boards of ELTA North America Inc., W.S. Darley & Company Inc., Quantum Systems Inc., and Tekscend Photomasks Round Rock Inc., and has served as a senior advisor to McKinsey & Company's Aerospace and Defense practice.Lieutenant General Palumbo holds a Bachelor of Science in General Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Science in Administration from Central Michigan University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He is also a graduate of the British Higher Command and Staff Course in England. A master Army aviator and military parachutist, he is a recipient of the 2015 Ellis Island Medal of Honor.MEMRI Vice President Ambassador Alberto M. Fernandez said: "I'm delighted to welcome Gen. Palumbo, an outstanding soldier and leader who distinguished himself in a wide range of military endeavors, from Army Aviation to Special Operations to Intelligence, to MEMRI's Advisory Board."The MEMRI Board of Advisors and Board of Directors include distinguished figures from government, media, law, and academia from around the world. Among them are former prime ministers, attorneys-general, justice ministers, legal and counterterrorism experts, senior military officers and diplomats, and recipients of the most prestigious awards, including the Nobel Peace Prize, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, and the United States Congressional Gold Medal. Members of the MEMRI Board of Advisors are bipartisan and have honorably served Presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.ABOUT MEMRIExploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.MEMRI – Middle East Media Research Institute:MEMRI TV – /tvJihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) – /jttmCyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) – /cjlabMEMRI Twitter:MEMRI YouTube:MEMRI Instagram:Contact Information:MEMRI...202-955-9070

Kendra Heideman

Middle East Media Research Institute

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MEMRI Welcomes Lieutenant General Ray Palumbo To Its Board of Advisors News Provided By Middle East Media Research Institute November 24, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Military Industry, Politics, World & Regional



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