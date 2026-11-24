The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Board has approved the budget reallocation required to pay the outstanding final 2026 TVET College allowances.

NSFAS will now write to the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) and the Minister to request the Minister's approval of the revision. This progress follows urgent intervention by Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Yusuf Cassim regarding the delayed disbursement of the final 2026 TVET allowances.

The payments, initially scheduled for 17 November and then rescheduled to 19 November, have been postponed, affecting accommodation, tuition and other allowances and causing growing frustration among students.

The process began at the day-long 2027 NSFAS Policy and Readiness Workshop held on Friday, where Deputy Minister Cassim raised the crisis of the unpaid final 2026 TVET allowances. NSFAS indicated that it could not pay the allowances because the approved budget line item specifically allocated for TVET allowances had been depleted.

Deputy Minister Cassim thereafter questioned why NSFAS could not utilise funds available elsewhere in its budget or reserves to settle the outstanding amounts on time. NSFAS responded that it may only utilise funds as per the approved budget unless a budget revision is approved by its Board and the Minister.

In response, Deputy Minister Cassim provided clear guidance on the steps required to ensure the allowances are paid expeditiously. This included NSFAS urgently obtaining approval from its Board for a budget revision and thereafter submitting the application to the Department for Ministerial approval.

The Board has now approved the revision, and NSFAS will proceed to write to the Minister and DHET for the required approval. Once the necessary approvals are in place, NSFAS will process the payments and communicate the revised payment date.

NSFAS remains responsible for administering these payments and for securing the necessary approvals. The Deputy Minister's Office does not control NSFAS payments and cannot commit to specific payment dates.

Since Friday, the Deputy Minister has raised the matter, questioned why available funds cannot be used, provided practical guidance on the required budget revision process, and maintained daily follow-ups to ensure the process moves as quickly as possible.

“Students who have already been approved for funding should not be left without their final allowances because of process delays. I raised this matter on Friday and provided clear guidance on the budget revision process so that NSFAS can urgently secure the necessary approvals,” said Deputy Minister Cassim.

The Deputy Minister's Office will provide regular public updates as the process develops and until the payments are made.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.