HE Sheikh Naser Majid Alqasemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, delivers opening address Dubai Municipality advisor points to initiatives such as Work in Park, 3D villas and robotic sites as proof of the Emirate's drive to realize construction of the future Industry solutions and services from Europe to the Middle East, Africa to Asia, with exhibitors representing over 60 countries

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: The 47th edition of Big 5 Global opened its doors today at Dubai World Trade Centre, bringing together international exhibitors, buyers and industry leaders for four days of product showcases and knowledge sharing on the priorities influencing construction and urban development across the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Delivering the opening address, His Excellency Sheikh Naser Majid Alqasemi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulation Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said that while development is central to the UAE's vision for economic diversification and sustainable growth, quantifiable innovation is key.

“We are committed to developing an integrated infrastructure ecosystem that strengthens connectivity, supports economic activity and meets the evolving needs of our communities. Our focus is not simply on delivering projects, but on ensuring that infrastructure remains efficient, reliable and resilient throughout its lifecycle. Innovation is essential to achieving these ambitions. However, it must deliver measurable results. We need to move beyond pilot projects and adopt practical solutions that can be implemented at scale.”

On the same Leadership Summits stage, Dr Mahmoud Al-Burai, Advisor at the Director General Office of Dubai Municipality, announced a trio of scalable innovative projects already under way in the emirate: a new 'Work from Park' initiative, 3D-printed villas and fully robotic construction sites that reduce labour and increase productivity.

Reiterating that forward-focus yet taking a more expansive, Emirates-wide perspective, His Excellency Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to the Holy See at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, pointed to the UAE's early and sustained investment in AI as an example of leaders who scan the horizon, willing to back what comes next. Urging business leaders to look for context before reaching conclusions, he said the full picture is rarely as simple as it first seems, describing the UAE's seven-emirate model as a source of resilience given it offers several entry points into one economy.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, also spoke on day one, detailing the enormity of the Emirate's decision to relocate its entire aviation ecosystem from Dubai International Airport to a new site 70km south at Maktoum International Airport. He emphasized that the project requires building homes, malls, schools and community facilities to accommodate at least 100,000 people.

Expert energy adds deep dialogue to exhibition:

Seven specialized, co-located events run alongside the exhibition: Heavy, Totally Concrete, Marble & Stone World, Urban Design & Landscape, GeoWorld, Future FM and HVACR World, each addressing key sectors and disciplines across the built environment.

An opening day discussion at HVACR Talks, part of the CPD-certified Big 5 Talks, focusing on heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, moderated by Hassan Kal, Development Manager, AHRI MENA, explored how to close gaps in energy, efficiency and practicality. Panellists including Aakash Dave, Senior MEP Manager, DAMAC Properties; Mohammad Fayiz, Lab Manager, SKM Air Conditioning; Rudy Riachy, Head of Computational Design, Ramboll and Rijo Abraham, Project Development Manager at Abu Dhabi Energy Services, agreed that design, functionality and efficiency must work as one.

“An asset should work for the user – it can't just be about efficiency or energy saving,” said Riachy.“Up to 70% of energy consumption comes from HVAC, so it's important to look at the function versus the consumption.”

Packed pavilions underscore international strength

Participation from over 1,800 exhibitors representing over 60 countries, with more than 20 country pavilions, including Greece, Egypt, Italy, and South Korea, showcased the international strength of the event.

At the French Pavilion, six companies covering different stages of the construction value chain are showcasing technologies designed to optimize efficiency and industrial processes as well as supporting more sustainable building practices. Among the exhibiting brands, AITENDERS works with major construction and infrastructure projects such as the Grand Paris Express and Lyon-Turin railway link. It is exhibiting it's AI-powered contract intelligence platform.

Similarly, a large India Pavilion includes more than 80 companies spanning a range of manufacturers, materials producers and technology providers, including Himalayan Adhesives, La Gajjar Machineries and Vallabh Pumps.

The event is also providing a space for industry organizations to strengthen professional collaboration, with the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB) and The Indian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (IIQS) signing a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in construction management and quantity surveying. A key focus will be on knowledge sharing and joint educational activities.

New launches: From healthcare to heritage

With the opening day packed with deals, partnerships and strategic insights, elsewhere on the exhibition floor, STONIM presented its new acrylic surfaces for clinical buildings' interiors, including nurse stations, pharmacy counters and integrated wash basins, highlighting the long-term cost efficiency for healthcare developers and consultants.

Construction technology company AIPROPX used the opening day to unveil its AI platform for construction tendering. Employing AI agents designed to automate quantity takeoffs for contractors' bid teams, the company says its software completed a live UAE tender in five hours work that took 40 engineers three weeks, with 99% accuracy following human verification.

On the sidelines of the event, KEO Group launched a dedicated Heritage & Archaeology practice, led by the former leadership team of Chronicle Heritage Arabia, one of the Middle East's best-known heritage and archaeology consultancies. The new practice lets KEO integrate heritage into projects from day one, alongside its design, engineering and environmental services, reducing approval times and avoiding costly delays.

Big 5 Global runs until Thursday, 26 November, at Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming industry professionals daily from 10am to 6pm. Registration remains open on-site.