MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 2026 Global AI Partner Study finds customers are placing greater focus on AI costs, measurable returns, security and governance as adoption matures. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 – As organizations move from experimenting with artificial intelligence (AI) toward broader adoption, customers are increasingly focused on managing costs, demonstrating measurable returns and strengthening security and governance, according to Cisco's 2026 Global AI Partner Study, From Adoption to Accountability: How Partners Can Close AI's Value Gap.

Based on insights from 1,702 partners across 30 countries, the study finds that 92% of partners say at least some customers have raised concerns about AI running costs, while only 43% report that customer ROI is meeting or exceeding expectations. In addition, 21% say cost pressures are recalibrating customers' appetite for further AI investment. Rather than signaling a retreat from AI, these findings reflect a maturing market, with customers taking a closer look at costs, use cases and measurable business outcomes.

“Organizations are entering a new phase of AI adoption where success is increasingly defined not simply by deploying AI, but by doing so securely, responsibly and with clear business outcomes,” said Mohannad Abuissa, CTO & Senior Director, Solutions Engineering, Cisco Middle East, Türkiye, Africa, Caucasus and Central Asia (METAC).“Partners have an important role to play in helping customers navigate this shift, bringing together the technology, expertise and guidance needed to manage complexity and translate AI investments into measurable value.”

Security, Governance and Advisory Services Shape the Next Phase of AI

Security awareness is evolving: Only 29% of partners report high awareness of AI-specific security threats, down from 35% last year, even as nearly half of customers pilot or scale agentic AI. Multi-agent orchestration scored lowest across readiness, capability, knowledge and hands-on experience. The dip likely reflects organizations getting a clearer view of the gap between ambition and what they can safely run. Capability gaps are creating new opportunities: Security and compliance rank as partners' second-largest internal skills gap, while cybersecurity is among the top AI talent gaps identified among customers. This, plus the shortfall in Multi-agent orchestration capabilities, represents a distinct opportunity to provide new security solutions to customers. Demand for strategic guidance is growing: Consulting and advisory services increased from 12% to 50% as a leading growth opportunity for partners, the largest increase of any category in the study. Customers are increasingly looking for support across AI strategy, implementation, governance, security, cost management and operations.

As AI systems become more autonomous, Cisco's study highlights several areas where partners can help organizations address emerging challenges and capture new opportunities:

The AI opportunity is also expected to grow, with roughly one-quarter of partners saying AI already accounts for more than half of their revenue and 55% expecting it to represent more than half within five years.

Through initiatives including the Cisco 360 Partner Program and AI-Era Cyber Defense Partner Hub, Cisco is supporting partners as they help customers navigate AI adoption across infrastructure, implementation, advisory and managed services, while strengthening security and resilience.