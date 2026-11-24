MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE: At Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, pride in the UAE's identity is reflected in every detail, from its entrances named after the seven emirates to its welcoming family atmosphere and the authentic Emirati spirit that shines through its events and campaigns. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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As the UAE prepares to celebrate Eid Al Etihad, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall is preparing a special celebration that brings together the richness of Emirati culture and heritage with exciting family entertainment. From November 27 to December 6, between 4:00 PM and 10:00 PM, visitors can enjoy a variety of activities showcasing the distinct identity of each emirate, including henna painting, traditional arts and crafts, falcon displays, Arabic calligraphy, competitions, interactive games and much more.

On December 2, national pride will take centre stage with four traditional Al Ayyala performances between 5:00 PM and 9:00 PM, while a spectacular fireworks display will light up the sky at 8:00 PM.

But the Eid Al Etihad celebrations at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall go beyond entertainment and festivities. This year, visitors will also have the chance to drive home a brand-new 2026 Volkswagen T-Roc as part of the mall's Shop & Win campaign. For every AED 200 spent between November 25 and December 29, shoppers can enter the draw taking place on December 30, 2026. Visitors can also double their chances of winning by shopping at stores on the first floor.

Home to a wide selection of leading local and international brands, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall offers everything from the latest fashion trends, footwear, handbags and jewellery to electronics, fragrances, home essentials and much more. Beyond shopping, visitors can enjoy a variety of entertainment attractions, along with cafés and restaurants offering a delicious selection of food and beverages, making the mall an ideal destination for family outings.

Exciting celebrations, family entertainment, fantastic prizes and unforgettable moments together. All this and more await you at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, where shopping, family gatherings and joyful moments all come together under one roof.