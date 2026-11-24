MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 65% of owners with property in both Dubai and overseas say their overseas holdings did not outperform their Dubai properties Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November 2026: According to the betterhomes Future Living Report 2026, 62% of surveyed Dubai residents believe that the city already rivals the world's leading property markets or will do so within five years. Of those surveyed, 45% expect Dubai to reach that position within five years, while 18% say it already has.

The third edition of betterhomes' annual study surveyed 1,714 residents representing 63 nationalities between 17 June and 19 July 2026, exploring how Dubai compares with established international property markets through the experiences and investment intentions of its residents.

65% of owners with property abroad say it did not outperform Dubai

One of the clearest comparisons comes from residents who own property in more than one market. Among respondents with property in both Dubai and overseas, 65% reported that their overseas holdings had not outperformed their Dubai property.

“Investors who own property in other global cities are now benchmarking Dubai against those markets on equal terms. When 65% of owners with assets in both tell us their overseas property has not outperformed Dubai, it shows how the city is judged by the people best placed to compare. Dubai is no longer the alternative to a global portfolio. It is part of one.”Harry Martin, Head of Capital Markets and Off-Plan, betterhomes

61% of residents looking abroad also plan to buy in Dubai

International investment ambitions are not necessarily coming at Dubai's expense. Among respondents considering or actively planning an overseas property purchase, 61% also intend to buy property in Dubai.

The findings suggest that, for many of these residents, purchasing overseas is part of a broader investment strategy rather than a move away from the Dubai property market.

“Dubai's ambition has always been to stand among the world's great cities. This year, 62% of the residents we surveyed say it already does or will. For a freehold market that is still young by global standards, that is a significant vote of confidence from the people who live and invest here.” Richard Waind, CEO, betterhomes

Together, the findings highlight Dubai's position in the property decisions of internationally minded residents. While many are exploring opportunities overseas, their plans to buy in Dubai remain part of the picture.

Having advised buyers, investors and tenants in Dubai since 1986, betterhomes continues to examine how residents' expectations, investment decisions and long-term plans are evolving through its annual Future Living Report.

About betterhoes:betterhomes is Dubai's longest-standing independent real estate brokerage, part of Cencorp, a group spanning sixteen companies across residential, commercial and professional real estate services. Since 1986, betterhomes has supported buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants across Dubai with data-led market insight and end-to-end property services.