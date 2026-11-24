MENAFN - Mid-East Info) du Infra delivers industry-leading indoor mobile network performance, with peak speeds exceeding 3 Gbps at Dubai International Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has partnered with Dubai Airports, to introduce 5G+ connectivity at Dubai International (DXB), delivering an exceptional 5G experience. The advanced network infrastructure across Dubai International (DXB) delivers download speeds exceeding 3 Gbps, a benchmark for aviation connectivity.

DXB, which served 95.2 million guests in 2025, required a network solution capable of providing consistent, high-speed connectivity across its expansive indoor spaces, while supporting the diverse digital needs of international travellers, airport partners and operations. The deployment leveraged du Infra's next-generation network backbone, specifically designed to meet the complex infrastructure requirements of the world's busiest international airport.

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology & Infrastructure Officer at Dubai Airports said:“At DXB, connectivity is more than just guest convenience. It is a core part of the digital infrastructure that supports smoother journeys, more responsive operations and an enabler of future airport technology. Working with du to deliver exceptional 5G performance, strengthens the platform we are building for guests, partners and the wider airport community. It also reflects our commitment to keeping DXB at the forefront of global aviation as expectations for reliability, speed and digital access continue to rise.”

du Infra's advanced infrastructure is purpose-built to support seamless data transmission and the adoption of emerging technologies. du Infra successfully navigated the complex architectural and operational challenges inherent in airport environments to deliver cost-effective, high-performance connectivity. The deployment at DXB delivers fast, precise, and flexible network solutions that meet the demanding requirements of mission-critical environments.

Saleem Alblooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said:“This deployment at DXB represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide next-generation network infrastructure that empowers digital experiences. exceeding 3 Gbps in such a complex indoor environment aligns with our commitment to performance excellence and validates our position as the UAE's fastest indoor mobile network provider. This achievement extends our leadership beyond the UAE to the global stage.”

The deployment showcases du Infra's capability to provide foundation infrastructure for future technology solutions. The network's advanced architecture is designed to support the evolving connectivity needs of both guests and airport operations, from enhanced mobile experiences to emerging technologies that will shape the future of aviation.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.