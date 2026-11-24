Dubai New Lease Registrations Rise 13.7% Annually And 48.6% Quarter-On-Quarter As Rents Soften
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi renewals rise 29.1% quarter-on-quarter as the rent-freeze regulation encourages tenants to renew Key Takeaways:
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Dubai secondary transactions rose 19.8% on the quarter, partly offsetting a 9.1% fall in off-plan, although Dubai total sales remain 37.7% lower year-on-year. Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi total sales fell 9.6% year-on-year, their first annual decline this year.
Strong demand for materials continues to extend lead times, which may delay projects in early construction phases. As a result, new launches are expected to stay more measured compared to recent years, as developers focus on delivering existing pipelines on time.
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