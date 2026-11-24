UAE Offers Condolences Over Martyrdom Of Qatari Emiri Naval Forces Member
- By: Supreeta Balasubramanian
UAE on Tuesday offered its condolences after the martyrdom of a Qatari Emiri Naval Forces member.
According to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa), the individual died while performing his military duty. Mofa extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and relatives of the martyr, as well as to Qatar and its people.Recommended For You
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Earlier, the Qatari Ministry of Defence said that Corporal Ammar Yasser Arafat Mohammed of the country's naval forces had died on November 23, 2026.
The ministry also said that it extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the martyr's family and relatives.ALSO READ
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