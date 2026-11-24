Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that Dh20,000 be disbursed to each beneficiary of the Social Services Department, at a total cost of Dh250 million.

The amounts will be deposited directly into beneficiaries' bank accounts on Tuesday, November 24, according to an announcement by Sharjah Media.

In a separate directive, the Ruler also ordered supplementary financial allowances for 784 Emiratis who retired from services outside the Sharjah Government. The additional support will ensure that their total monthly income reaches Dh20,000.

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The newly approved beneficiaries will join more than 5,000 people who had previously been included in the supplementary grant programme. The initiative is aimed at supporting eligible retirees and ensuring they receive a monthly income of at least Dh20,000.

In September this year, Sharjah Ruler approved a higher monthly dignified living allowance of Dh20,000 for government's employees and other groups, with an annual dignified living cost exceeding Dh1.187 billion.

It included raising the minimum dignified living allowance for families benefiting from social assistance in the Sharjah government, which will benefit 6,652 families at an annual cost of Dh195,130,164.

The dignified living allowance for retirees from the government was also raised, covering 2,251 retirees at an annual cost of Dh113,056,572.

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