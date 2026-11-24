Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the UAE's National Media Authority, has been elected President of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) for a two-year term.

The election took place during the federation's 52nd General Assembly meeting in Abu Dhabi. It reflects recognition of the UAE's role in supporting joint Arab media efforts and reinforces its presence in regional media institutions.

The meeting, which opened on November 24, brings together heads and directors of Arab news agencies to discuss priorities for joint Arab media action and ways to strengthen the agencies' standing and international presence.

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Al Shehhi thanked member states and representatives of Arab news agencies for their confidence, describing his election as a responsibility to advance cooperation and strengthen the federation's role and standing.

"I am proud of this confidence, which reflects our Arab partners' appreciation of the UAE and its approach based on partnership, knowledge exchange and capacity-building," he said. "We will work together to strengthen the federation's standing, expand its role in serving its members and consolidate the presence of Arab news agencies in the international media landscape."

He added: "Our news agencies possess professional expertise and a deep understanding of their societies. Our ambition is to turn these strengths into a collective force that enhances our influence and contributes to shaping the future of media. The UAE will put its expertise and relationships at the service of this endeavour, working in partnership with all members."

Al Shehhi said the next phase would focus on enhancing the federation's effectiveness, expanding its Arab and international partnerships, and helping member agencies make the most of technological advances - while maintaining credibility and professional responsibility as the foundations of trust and influence.

He stressed that the success of joint efforts should be measured by their contribution to strengthening member institutions and highlighted the importance of drawing on diverse Arab experiences to communicate the region's transformations and achievements to the world.

The General Assembly is discussing the federation's draft roadmap for 2026–2030, proposals to develop its website and training institute, training programmes for 2027, initiatives to improve editorial standards, and organisational and financial affairs.

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