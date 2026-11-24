The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the Houthi group's targeting of the city of Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in a number of injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) affirmed that the targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

Furthermore, the Ministry expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target multiple areas in Saudi Arabia UAE strongly condemns recent Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia