A passenger bus involved in a fatal road accident in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday was carrying UAE residents and visitors returning from a visa-change trip to Oman, according to a social worker based in the emirate.

Thirteen people were killed in the accident on Al Watan Road after a passenger bus carrying 41 people collided with a truck that had stopped by the roadside following a mechanical fault, according to Ras Al Khaimah Police.

The UAE's National Ambulance said its teams provided emergency medical care to 26 injured people at the scene, with 14 taken to hospitals for further treatment.

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The Indian consulate in Dubai confirmed that Indian nationals were among those killed and said it was working closely with local authorities to extend assistance to the bereaved families.

The social worker told Khaleej Times that further information about the passengers was still emerging as efforts were focused on providing medical care to the injured.

“Right now, the priority is to ensure that the passengers who were on the bus get the best medical care,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of a travel agency that was involved in organising the journey said members of his team were assisting families affected by the accident.

“Several of our team members are on site helping the relatives and loved ones of the passengers,” he said.

Dubai resident Khalid said his brother Rashid was among those on board the bus.

“He left from there last evening and was scheduled to reach Dubai at midnight,” he said.“But my messages to him were not getting delivered and I started to worry. In the morning, the travel agency through which he booked the ticket called me and told me that the bus was involved in an accident.”

According to Khalid, his brother had been in Dubai looking for a job and had travelled to Oman to change his visa.

“He has been looking for work for a month and when he was unsuccessful, he travelled to Oman to change his visa,” he said.“He was on his way back when the accident occurred. I have been trying to look for him all day but I have not been able to locate him. I am just praying he is safe.”

Several people who come to the UAE do a visa-change trip by temporarily leaving the country and re-entering on a new visa. Many people do it by bus because it is significantly cheaper than flying, even though it takes much longer.

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