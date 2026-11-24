MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Jensen Huang is back at the helm of chip giant Nvidia after the company's board reinstated him as CEO on Monday.

Huang's ouster on November 12, after revelations that he had extramarital affairs with both a subordinate and a woman whom US intelligence identified as a Chinese asset, had sent shudders through the artificial intelligence industry.

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Nvidia's board said its unanimous decision to reinstate Huang posed no national security risk, based on input from the US government. President Donald Trump said Monday that ahead of the reinstatement, he had spoken with Huang and the company's board.

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Huang's return sent Nvidia's stock up around 35 per cent in early trading on Monday, adding trillions of dollars to the company's valuation.

“The board believes Jensen is the right person to lead Nvidia, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C. Jones, chair of the board.

Huang is seen as a central figure to the AI boom; its main product, graphic processing units, is critical to the AI build-out.

Here's what you need to know about the saga, and what happened this week.

What did Nvidia's board say?

The chip company's 10-member board said Monday that after a series of meetings and discussions with Huang, it was“satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead Nvidia.”

The about-face comes just 11 days after the board unanimously accepted Huang resignation and named Colette Kress, the company's chief financial officer, as interim CEO.

It also arrives after Trump said that he spoke directly with Nvidia's board and pushed it reinstate Huang. In an interview on CNBC on Monday, Trump said:“I spoke to them, let me just put it that way. And I convinced them.”

What did Jensen Huang admit?

Nvidia said this month that it was opening an investigation into Huang after he told the board about his relationship with Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, a company in Singapore that was buying advanced Nvidia AI chips. (Jensen Huang and Alice Huang are not related.)

“I was unfaithful to my wife,” Jensen Huang said in a message to the company.“My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry.”

At the time, Nvidia's board said it had“no reason to believe that either national security or Nvidia secrets were compromised.” Huang remained CEO during the review.

Why Jensen Huang?

Nvidia is the preeminent maker of advanced chips known as graphics processing units that power AI. The chips are so important to the development of the technology that the U.S. government has restricted sales of the most powerful ones to China since 2022. Other nations that want to compete in AI are hungry for these chips.

U.S. agencies conducting electronic surveillance of Alice Huang concluded that she had a close relationship with Jensen Huang and was passing information to Beijing, The New York Times reported last month.

A memo that circulated among top U.S. officials this past spring cited intelligence that she was an asset of China's Ministry of State Security. They concluded she had been recruited to gather information on Jensen Huang and potentially influence Nvidia to push for its most advanced chips to be made available to China. Secretary of State Marco Rubio oversaw the memo's drafting.

U.S. officials suspect Megaspeed, Alice Huang's company, has helped smuggle restricted chips into China. Beijing has called the allegations a smear against China.

How influential is Jensen Huang?

Few executives have had as much sway over Trump's approach to AI and China as Huang. Last year, Huang persuaded the president to roll back a ban on chip sales to China. The two later struck a deal letting Nvidia sell its second-most-powerful chip there, with the U.S. government taking a 25% cut. Nvidia has donated at least $20 million to Trump's ballroom fund.

Nvidia's stock dropped nearly 30% in the time Huang left the company, wiping out more than $1 trillion of the company's total stock market valuation.

Trump was briefed on the intelligence about Jensen Huang and Alice Huang roughly a year ago and took no action. He was told again in May aboard Air Force One, before Jensen Huang joined him on a trip to Beijing, the Times reported. Current and former officials said the men's close relationship had impeded efforts to rein in Nvidia's chip sales abroad, stalling some Commerce Department investigations and proposed trade sanctions involving China or Nvidia.

Trump has stood by Jensen Huang.“I really believe him,” he said in the days before Huang's resignation, recalling a conversation when Huang told him he did not know that Alice Huang was working with Chinese intelligence agencies.

Jensen Huang has also received empathy from several tech executives in Silicon Valley, many of whom insisted the company needed him.

Nvidia controls an estimated 90% of the market for the advanced chips used in AI. Huang, 63, cofounded Nvidia at age 30 and has worked at the company since.

What does Nvidia's code of conduct say?

Nvidia's code of conduct, which opens with a letter from Huang, applies to every employee and board member. It lists "personal relationships" among the activities that may create a conflict of interest and says employees facing a conflict should remove themselves from related decisions and seek legal guidance.

In a section on bribery, the code also urges caution in dealing with people connected to a government. It asks staff to consider whether they could defend their conduct if it became public. Violations could lead to discipline, including termination, according to the code.

This article originally appeared in.

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