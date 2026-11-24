MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The United Nations' tourism agency has highlighted a new initiative aimed at bringing local communities into the tourism industry, as global visitor growth slowed to just 0.4 per cent in the first half of 2026.

Shaikha Al Nuwais, Secretary-General of UN Tourism, spoke about Project Unity during the opening of the organisation's 127th Executive Council session in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, calling for greater opportunities for local communities to participate in and benefit from tourism.

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The initiative focuses on developing skills and helping communities turn their ideas into tourism projects, according to remarks reported during the meeting.

The announcement comes as tourism destinations face increasing pressure to ensure that the economic benefits of visitor growth reach residents, small businesses and communities.

Tourism growth slows amid regional tensions

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism, said the tourism sector had faced a difficult year, with international tourist arrivals increasing by only 0.4 per cent globally during the first six months of 2026, according to UN Tourism data.

The UAE's hosting of the meeting reflects international confidence in the country and its continued commitment to cooperation across the global tourism sector, he said.

The 127th session of the Executive Council is being held in Abu Dhabi from November 23 to 25, bringing together representatives from member countries to discuss key issues affecting the global tourism industry.

Al Nuwais also highlighted the importance of ensuring that communities can participate in tourism development and share in its economic opportunities.

Focus on sustainable and resilient tourism

The discussions come ahead of 2027, which has been designated the International Year of Sustainable and Resilient Tourism.

The initiative is intended to encourage countries to strengthen tourism's contribution to sustainable development while improving the sector's ability to withstand economic, environmental and geopolitical disruptions.

UN Tourism's wider priorities include strengthening international cooperation, developing skills, encouraging investment and supporting innovation across the industry.

The Abu Dhabi meeting is expected to provide a platform for member countries to discuss these priorities and cooperation on the future development of global tourism.

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