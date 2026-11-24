MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's pharmaceutical industry is entering a new phase of development, with greater emphasis on advanced manufacturing capabilities, technology transfer and the development of specialised medicines, as the country seeks to strengthen local production and build a more competitive position in regional and international markets.

While localising medicine production remains an important part of the country's industrial strategy, industry experts believe the next stage will depend increasingly on the ability to transfer technical knowledge, develop specialised expertise and establish manufacturing capabilities that extend beyond basic production.

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Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said the success of pharmaceutical localisation should not be measured solely by the number of medicines manufactured locally, but also by the scientific knowledge, technical expertise and production capabilities developed within the country.

Technology transfer involves the structured exchange of manufacturing processes, technical documentation, quality systems and specialist expertise between pharmaceutical organisations. It enables local manufacturers to develop the capabilities required to produce medicines consistently while meeting international quality and regulatory standards.

The UAE has already identified pharmaceuticals as a priority sector under its Operation 300bn industrial strategy, which aims to expand the country's industrial base, improve competitiveness and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies.

The Emirates Drug Establishment has also highlighted knowledge transfer, advanced technology localisation and high-value manufacturing as important elements in developing the national pharmaceutical industry.

The growing focus on these areas is particularly relevant to specialised pharmaceutical segments such as oncology treatments, hormone therapies, sterile products and complex generics. These products require more sophisticated manufacturing processes, specialised facilities, advanced quality controls and highly trained technical teams. Over the longer term, the development of selected biologics and biosimilars could provide further opportunities for the sector.

International partnerships are expected to play an important role in supporting this transition, particularly through licensing arrangements that include technical training and structured technology transfer programmes.

One example is the agreement between ADCAN Pharma and Pinnacle Life Science, which covers the licensing and joint launch of 12 oncology products, followed by a phased technology transfer programme aimed at enabling local manufacturing.

The approach combines the commercial introduction of specialised medicines with the longer-term development of local manufacturing capabilities, reflecting the growing importance of partnerships that bring both products and technical expertise into the UAE.

Sinis said that the value of such agreements should also be assessed by the capabilities they leave behind, including the development of local technical teams, stronger quality management systems and the ability to manage increasingly complex manufacturing processes.

The trend towards strengthening domestic pharmaceutical capabilities is also gaining momentum across the GCC. Saudi Arabia's National Biotechnology Strategy, for example, identifies biomanufacturing and localisation as strategic priorities, with a focus on developing capabilities in biologics and biosimilars.

For the UAE, these developments present an opportunity to build on its infrastructure, international connectivity and access to regional markets to strengthen its role as a pharmaceutical manufacturing and export base.

However, competing in international markets will require more than production capacity. Manufacturing facilities must operate in line with the regulatory requirements of their target markets, supported by robust quality systems, technical documentation and a skilled workforce.

Developing local talent will therefore remain an essential part of the process. Technology transfer is not limited to equipment, production methods or intellectual property; it also involves ensuring that engineers, pharmacists and quality professionals acquire the practical knowledge needed to manage and improve manufacturing operations.

Over time, the expertise gained through individual technology transfer programmes can support the introduction of additional products and more advanced manufacturing processes, creating a broader base of industrial knowledge within the country.

For the UAE, the opportunity lies in developing specialised manufacturing capabilities that are commercially sustainable, attracting international partners and gradually expanding the range of medicines that can be produced locally.

As the pharmaceutical industry evolves, the focus is increasingly shifting from how much the country can manufacture to the depth of expertise and technology it can develop and retain. This will be an important factor in determining the sector's long-term competitiveness and contribution to the UAE's industrial growth.