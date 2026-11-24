MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's aviation sector is entering a new phase of growth marked not only by record passenger numbers and airport expansion, but also by an intensifying search for talent. As airlines add aircraft and airports increase capacity, the country is expected to require around 22,000 pilots and crew members by 2033, while the wider Middle East aviation industry will need roughly 300,000 new aviation professionals by 2035 to sustain growth.

The shortage of pilots, cabin crew and technical engineers has emerged as one of the industry's most pressing challenges. In the UAE, the sector is expected to add around 600 new aviation jobs in 2025 across pilots, engineers and ground staff to support major expansion projects, including developments at Al Maktoum International Airport and Zayed International Airport. Industry players and government authorities are increasingly investing in recruitment, training and workforce development initiatives as demand for aviation talent accelerates.

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The growing need for skilled workers reflects the scale of expansion taking place across the UAE, which continues to strengthen its position as the Gulf's leading aviation hub.

According to Alpen Capital's latest aviation industry report, UAE airports handled 147.8 million passengers in 2024, accounting for 39.7 per cent of all passenger traffic across the GCC. Passenger volumes rose a further 6.1 per cent in 2025 to reach 156.8 million, extending the country's lead in the regional aviation market.

Across the GCC, airline passenger traffic increased from 318.1 million travellers in 2019 to 373 million in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 3.2 per cent. The UAE and Saudi Arabia together accounted for more than 75 per cent of regional passenger traffic, carrying 276.4 million travellers during the year.

The UAE also remains the Gulf's largest aviation market by travel demand. Revenue Passenger Kilometres (RPKs) reached 429.2 billion in 2024, the highest among GCC countries and more than half of the region's total.

Dubai International Airport continues to underpin that growth. The airport handled 92.3 million passengers in 2024 and set a new record of 95.2 million passengers in 2025. It currently connects 272 destinations across 107 countries through a network of 106 international airlines.

Abu Dhabi is also emerging as a significant growth engine. The capital's airports served 29.4 million passengers in 2024 and exceeded 33 million passengers in 2025, benefiting from ongoing investments in infrastructure and connectivity.

Cargo activity remains another area of strength. The UAE accounted for 51.8 per cent of GCC revenue tonne-kilometres in 2024, handling 57.3 billion RTKs. Dubai International Airport processed approximately 2.2 million metric tonnes of cargo, helping position the UAE among the world's leading logistics hubs.

The country's commercial aviation sector is also expanding rapidly. UAE carriers operated 624 aircraft in 2025, the largest fleet in the GCC. Emirates alone accounted for 30.2 per cent of the fleet among full-service carriers in the region and maintained the largest aircraft order pipeline among the major Gulf airlines.

Low-cost carriers continue to gain market share. While Flydubai operates the largest low-cost fleet in the GCC, Sharjah-based Air Arabia serves the highest number of destinations and holds the largest aircraft order book among regional budget airlines.

The UAE also leads the Middle East's maintenance, repair and overhaul market. Alpen Capital estimates the country accounts for around 45 per cent of the regional MRO industry, valued at approximately $5.6 billion. The wider Middle East MRO market grew to $12.5 billion in 2024 before expanding to $16.2 billion in 2025.

“The GCC has established itself as a global aviation hub, capitalising on its strategic location and robust infrastructure,” said Lakshmanan TM, Chief Executive Officer of Alpen Capital. He said economic recovery, favourable demographics, diversification programmes and continued aviation infrastructure investment should help offset geopolitical challenges and support future industry growth.

Rajan Gupta, Managing Director of Alpen Capital, said opportunities were emerging from advances in air mobility, sustainability initiatives and fleet expansion, while further investment in airport infrastructure and cargo capabilities was expected across the region.

The UAE is already preparing for that future through major infrastructure projects. Al Maktoum International Airport is undergoing a $34.8 billion expansion that will eventually support more than 268 million passengers annually, while Sharjah Airport is investing $327 million to increase capacity to 20 million passengers by the end of 2027.

With passenger numbers climbing, cargo volumes expanding and airlines adding aircraft, the success of the next phase of aviation growth may depend as much on attracting and training talent as on building new runways and terminals.

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