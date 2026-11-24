MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Gold prices fell 2% on Tuesday, pressured by hawkish signals from Federal Reserve officials and firm expectations of a December rate hike, while weakness in US equities triggered broader investor liquidation across asset classes.

Spot gold was down 1.8% to $3,566.45 per ounce by 12:05 a.m. ET (1705 GMT), after falling to a session low of $3,558.69 earlier in the session. The metal rose nearly 4% in the previous session. Prices touched a more than one-year low on Friday.

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US gold futures fell 2.3% to $3,565.70.

"Gold is struggling to find meaningful support because central banks, led by the Fed, are hawkish, which is keeping the precious metal under pressure," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at Forex.

Adding to the pressure on metals is "liquidation from the equity space that is forcing investors to free up margins by closing gold and silver," Razaqzada added.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell as investors retreated from AI-linked shares after an Nvidia-fuelled rally, with attention turning to this week's US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation report for a definitive clue on the Federal Reserve's policy path ahead of its December meeting.

Traders are fully pricing in a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in December, and see a 2% chance of a larger 50-basis-point increase, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

While gold is often seen as a hedge against inflation, higher rates reduce its appeal by increasing the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

New York Fed President John Williams said on Monday that persistently high inflation continues to point the US central bank toward tighter monetary policy, while stressing that the pace of future interest-rate increases will depend on incoming economic data.

Meanwhile, JP Morgan expects gold to recover to $4,500 per ounce by the end of 2027, while Commerzbank said it expects the metal to reach $4,100 per ounce by the same period.

Among other metals, spot silver fell 5% to $40.90 per ounce, platinum dipped 3.9% to $1,273.78 and palladium dropped 3.7% to $860.34.