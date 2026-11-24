MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Racing enthusiasts can book their seats at Meydan for the 2027 Dubai World Cup as tickets have now gone on sale, the organisers announced on Tuesday.

Early-bird rates are also available on hospitality packages, with offers valid until December 31, 2026.

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“General Admission offers an outdoor setting with grandstand seating, family-friendly facilities and a dedicated children's play area,” the Dubai Racing Club said in a statement on Tuesday.

“For guests planning a day with friends, Apron Views brings together racing, live entertainment and a choice of food and drink outlets alongside the home straight. It is also home to the Dubai World Cup Style Stakes, where racegoers can showcase their personal style.”

The Meydan racecourse also offers a great collection of restaurants and lounges for visitors.

Among the richest and most prestigious race nights globally, the Dubai World Cup draws the world's best racehorses, trainers and jockeys every year.

The 2027 edition of the Dubai World Cup will take place on March 27 at the iconic Meydan racecourse.

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