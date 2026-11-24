MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Since 2009, Pakistan players have not featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the world's richest sporting events, due to the political tensions between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours.

But a Pakistani player may well grab all the headlines in the UAE's IPL-style franchise tournament, the ILT20.

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Launched in 2023, the ILT20 has established itself as the second-biggest Twenty20 league in the world after the IPL, drawing hordes of white-ball superstars.

Now the fifth edition of the UAE tournament has roped in Babar Azam, Pakistan's biggest crowd-puller.

Babar finally made his ILT20 debut on Monday, playing a big role in Desert Vipers' comprehensive six-wicket win over Sharjah Warriorz.

The Pakistan Test captain scored a majestic 86 off 51 balls as the defending champions bounced back from their defeat in the opening game against MI Emirates on Saturday.

Hours before the start of Monday's match, Babar, in an interview with Khaleej Times, said he was confident of replicating his PSL 2026 form in the ILT20.

Babar was the top scorer in the PSL earlier this year with 548 runs from 11 matches, guiding Peshawar Zalmi to a memorable triumph.

The Desert Vipers will now be hoping that the 32-year-old continues his T20 momentum and helps them become the first team to defend the ILT20 title.

His start was certainly inspiring, with a knock featuring sumptuous stroke-play, especially the flicks, pulls and trademark drives, as the Vipers turned the 167-run chase into a cakewalk.

His match-winning knock on his ILT20 debut came at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the iconic venue where he had announced his arrival on the global stage by scoring back-to-back ODI hundreds - his first in international cricket - in 2016.

Watching him get into his rhythm on Monday night was magnificent, especially for fans who had seen him bear the brunt of criticism in recent times over his inconsistent performances in one-dayers and red-ball cricket.

For Tom Moody, the Director of Cricket at Desert Vipers, the scrutiny over Babar, who has not scored a Test hundred since December 2022, was never a concern for the ILT20 franchise.

“To be honest with you, what Babar has done over the last two years is not relevant to what this tournament is about or what his experience with us is going to be about,” the former Australian all-rounder told Khaleej Times.

“We know that he's an exceptional player, and we hope that we can create an environment where he feels he can be the best version of himself. It's as simple as that.

“And, as they say, class is permanent, form is temporary. What he brings to the table over the next few weeks is the most important thing, and we look forward to seeing what that is.”

Babar is also expected to draw a lot of crowds to every Desert Vipers game this season across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.

“Look, we recognise that he's a very popular player. There's no question about that,” Moody said.

“But every player in our squad is equally important. We don't want to put any expectations or pressure on Babar at all. We want him to just enjoy his experience.”

On Monday, England's Joe Clarke enjoyed the experience of batting alongside Babar as the two batters shared an impressive 88-run partnership for the third wicket.

“He makes the game look easy. I think he is very clear. He knows where he wants to hit the ball, and his execution is so high that it makes it easy for me at the other end,” said Clarke, who scored 35.

“He picked his bowlers, and in his first game for Desert Vipers, he showed his world-class ability there.

“He is the king of chases, and with a target of 160, as Babar was at the crease, it felt relatively comfortable. I am super-pleased I could spend a bit of time out there with him, and we got over the line as a team.”

All that matters for the Vipers now is Babar consistently delivering his best knocks in the ILT20.

If he does, it's a win-win situation for everyone - the tournament, the team and Babar himself, who is hoping to rediscover the mojo that once made him one of the world's best batters across formats.

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