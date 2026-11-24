MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments since thestarted on February 28].

Another 76 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have returned safely to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia, as the government continues efforts to bring home distressed workers amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

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The group arrived aboard Saudia Airline flight SV862 at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at noon on November 23, according to Department of Migrant Workers.

The returning workers were provided with repatriation assistance, including financial support, free meals, and transportation to help them reunite with their families.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. More OFWs return home

The latest arrival follows other government-assisted repatriation flights from Saudi Arabia as the Philippines continues to help workers and their dependents affected by regional tensions.

On November 21, 31 OFWs have safely returned to the Philippines from Saudi Arabia after flight cancellations and travel disruptions linked to attacks and rising tensions in the region.

On November 10, another 75 OFWs and their dependents arrived at NAIA Terminal 3 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR934, marking the 20th repatriation flight under the Philippine government's programme.

The returning group received medical and financial assistance, along with other support to help them settle back home.

Earlier, 38 Filipino workers arrived in Manila on November 6 aboard Qatar Airways flight QR 928. They received financial assistance, meals, temporary accommodation and transportation to help them return to their home provinces.

On October 26, the DMW announced the return of another 117 OFWs from Saudi Arabia, who were also provided with medical and financial assistance, accommodation and transport.

The repatriation effort is part of the government's“Saving Lives” programme under its UPLIFT initiative, following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's directive to protect the safety and welfare of OFWs and their families affected by the regional tensions.

Filipinos requiring repatriation assistance can contact their nearest Migrant Workers Office (MWO), Philippine Embassy or the DMW-OWWA 24/7 hotline at 1348.

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